LOCAL ELECTIONS 2026
LIVE | South Africa votes in the 2026 local government election
South Africans are choosing the councillors who will run their municipalities for the next five years, and who will decide on water, electricity, roads, refuse collection and rates. Follow our live coverage from voting stations across the country as the count begins.
Ballot papers at a home visit voting station in Sonstraal Heights on November 02, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. Special voting allows eligible voters who are unable to visit their polling stations on election day to cast their ballots early. (Photo: Gallo Images / Misha Jordaan)
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