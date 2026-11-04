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Local Government Elections 20260Days to
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LOCAL ELECTIONS 2026

LIVE | South Africa votes in the 2026 local government election

South Africans are choosing the councillors who will run their municipalities for the next five years, and who will decide on water, electricity, roads, refuse collection and rates. Follow our live coverage from voting stations across the country as the count begins.

Special Voting Commences In The 2026 LGE In Cape TownBallot papers at a home visit voting station in Sonstraal Heights on November 02, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. Special voting allows eligible voters who are unable to visit their polling stations on election day to cast their ballots early. (Photo: Gallo Images / Misha Jordaan)

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