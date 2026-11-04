A day at the polling stations — South Africa votes

IEC officials gather inside a tent for a briefing before opening a polling station during the local government elections on 4 November 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) IEC staff set up signs outside a polling station in Alexandra township, Johannesburg, during the local government elections on 4 November 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) IEC staff escorted by police deliver voting material at a polling station in Alexandra township, Johannesburg, during the local government elections on 4 November 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Voting under way at a polling station in Alexandra township, Johannesburg, during the local government elections on 4 November 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Voters line up at a polling station in Alexandra township, Johannesburg, on 4 November 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) A bird’s-eye view of voters queuing outside a voting station in Alexandra township, Johannesburg, on 4 November 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Voters queue outside a polling station in Alexandra township, Johannesburg, on 4 November 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) An Independent Electoral Commission official marks a voter’s finger with indelible ink before casting a ballot at a polling station in Alexandra township on 4 November 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Voters cast their ballots at Emmarentia Primary School in Johannesburg on 4 November 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Helen Zille, DA mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, casts her vote at Emmarentia Primary School on 4 November 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Voters trickle into a voting station in Ivory Park, Johannesburg, to cast their ballots on 4 November 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Voters cast their ballots at a voting station in Ivory Park, Johannesburg, on 4 November 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Voters brave the rain as they walk to cast their ballots in Johannesburg during the local government elections on 4 November 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Voting under way at a polling station in Alexandra township, Johannesburg, on 4 November 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

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