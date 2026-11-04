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A day at the polling stations — South Africa votes

South Africans head to the polls as voting gets under way across the country. From long queues and ballot papers to election officials preparing polling stations and voters braving the rain, the day unfolds through moments that capture the exercise of democracy. In Johannesburg, voters turn out at stations across Alexandra, Ivory Park and Emmarentia to cast their ballots in the local government elections on 4 November 2026.

Felix Dlangamandla
By Felix Dlangamandla
4 Nov
0
votingA boy sits in the rain under an umbrella while waiting for his mother to cast her ballot at a polling station during the local government elections on 4 November 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

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IEC officials gather inside a tent for a briefing before opening a polling station during the local government elections on 4 November 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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IEC staff set up signs outside a polling station in Alexandra township, Johannesburg, during the local government elections on 4 November 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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IEC staff escorted by police deliver voting material at a polling station in Alexandra township, Johannesburg, during the local government elections on 4 November 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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Voting under way at a polling station in Alexandra township, Johannesburg, during the local government elections on 4 November 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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Voters line up at a polling station in Alexandra township, Johannesburg, on 4 November 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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A bird’s-eye view of voters queuing outside a voting station in Alexandra township, Johannesburg, on 4 November 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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Voters queue outside a polling station in Alexandra township, Johannesburg, on 4 November 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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An Independent Electoral Commission official marks a voter’s finger with indelible ink before casting a ballot at a polling station in Alexandra township on 4 November 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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Voters cast their ballots at Emmarentia Primary School in Johannesburg on 4 November 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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Helen Zille, DA mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, casts her vote at Emmarentia Primary School on 4 November 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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Voters trickle into a voting station in Ivory Park, Johannesburg, to cast their ballots on 4 November 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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Voters cast their ballots at a voting station in Ivory Park, Johannesburg, on 4 November 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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Voters brave the rain as they walk to cast their ballots in Johannesburg during the local government elections on 4 November 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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Voting under way at a polling station in Alexandra township, Johannesburg, on 4 November 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

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