You can’t always drive less, but you can make your fuel spend go further

Average monthly fuel expenditure among Discovery Insure clients increased from approximately R1,750 at the beginning of 2025 to as much as R2,700 by mid-2026. That’s up to R950 more every month for an expense many households cannot avoid.

Following October’s fuel price increase, which pushed inland 95 unleaded petrol above R30 a litre, average daily fuel purchase volumes fell 33% compared with the six days before the increase. Yet trips declined just 6% and kilometres travelled 7%.

An analysis of transactions and telematics data from more than 200,000 Discovery Insure clients shows how motorists are changing their spending habits, even as essential travel remains largely unchanged.

Smaller purchases, tighter household budgets

During months with significant fuel price increases, the average purchase fell from approximately 36 litres to 31 litres. Transactions below 20 litres now account for 36% of purchases, compared with 25% in 2025.

Around payday, smaller purchases account for nearly 40% of transactions during periods of significant price movements, suggesting motorists are managing fuel expenditure around available cash flow.

But the financial pressure extends beyond the pump.

“Fuel prices don’t just affect what it costs to drive. Diesel is used to move goods and run businesses, so when diesel prices rise, the cost of everyday essentials rises too,” says Sfiso Skenjana, economist and managing director at ESG Analytics.

Stats SA’s September Producer Price Index showed producer inflation rising to 6.2%, from 5% in August, partly driven by higher fuel costs. Higher transport and operating costs can filter through supply chains, adding pressure to household budgets already stretched by rising living costs.

“It’s difficult to even suggest pinching the wallet in an already distressed household context,” Skenjana adds.

Why consumers can’t simply drive less

Discovery Insure’s data show motorists initially reduce travel when fuel prices rise, but these reductions are difficult to sustain.

Following April’s increases, trips declined approximately 10%. By May, motorists were travelling around 9% less than before the increases.

However, between June and September, trips and kilometres travelled were slightly higher than during the same period in 2025.

Long-distance trips fell 30% during winter, while everyday commuting remained relatively unchanged.

Discretionary travel can be postponed, but commuting, school runs and everyday errands are harder to eliminate. For households, fuel remains a largely unavoidable expense, even as it takes up more of their income.

Getting more value from unavoidable spending

With limited room to cut essential travel, motorists have two opportunities to manage costs: improving fuel efficiency and maximising the value of what they spend.

Discovery Insure’s data show motorists in Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape use nearly one litre more fuel per 100 km than those in other provinces.

Traffic conditions and vehicle characteristics influence consumption, but smoother acceleration, steady speeds and better route planning can reduce unnecessary fuel use.

Financial rewards offer another way to offset costs.

Through the enhanced Vitality Drive programme, qualifying Discovery Insure clients can earn up to 65% back on qualifying fuel spending in Ðiscovery Miles, combining Vitality Drive rewards with additional Discovery Bank benefits.

For a motorist spending R3,000 a month on qualifying fuel purchases, the maximum reward is equivalent to R1,950 in Ðiscovery Miles, subject to programme requirements.

Alternatively, qualifying Vitality Drive fuel rewards can be directed to the Insure Funder Account, where they can be doubled to cover vehicle-related costs, with potential savings of up to R36,000 annually.

While expected November fuel price relief may offer breathing room, the challenge remains: households are spending more on essential mobility without being able to significantly reduce their dependence on it.

For motorists, the opportunity lies in making every kilometre and every rand spent work harder. DM