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Ukraine’s Zelenskiy to visit Berlin on Tuesday, Germany’s Merz says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is to visit Berlin on Tuesday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.

Reuters
By Reuters
3 Nov
0
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reacts during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte (not pictured) at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 17 March 2026. The UK and Ukraine are set to agree a new partnership to boost global defensive capability against the proliferation of low cost, high tech military hardware, including drones. EPA/JOSE SARMENTO MATOS / POOLUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reacts during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte (not pictured) at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 17 March 2026. The UK and Ukraine are set to agree a new partnership to boost global defensive capability against the proliferation of low cost, high tech military hardware, including drones. EPA/JOSE SARMENTO MATOS / POOL

Speaking at a business conference in Berlin, Merz referred to Zelenskiy's visit to the White House last year, saying, "He'll be here with me just after midday, and things will be a bit different then."

Visits by the Ukrainian president to Germany are kept secret until shortly before they occur and take place under the highest security precautions.

Germany has become Ukraine's largest supporter in its defence against Russia's invasion, which escalated into a full-scale war in February 2022.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Linda Pasquini)

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