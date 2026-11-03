‘I will not be intimidated’: NMB councillor candidate defiant after home petrol-bombed

Nelson Mandela Bay ward 50 councillor candidate Kayzel Forbes says the petrol-bomb attack on her home will not “scare” or “intimidate” her from politics and doing her community work.

The only things Forbes and her family managed to salvage from the fire that gutted their Kariega home on Monday shortly before midnight were Bibles and identity documents.

Everything else was either damaged or turned to ashes.

Gut-wrenching videos of the aftermath of the fire, seen by Daily Maverick, show several windows of the house broken, soot-covered walls and furniture damaged by the fire. In another video, thick plumes of smoke fill the air around her home as a bright fire rages inside the house.

Belongings destroyed

The bedrooms, beds, shower and much of the family’s belongings were destroyed when an attacker allegedly smashed a window, poured petrol into a room and set it alight while Forbes’s 17-year-old daughter was asleep inside.

But Forbes, the Democratic Alliance’s ward 50 candidate in Kariega, believes the attack was directed at her, not her children.

“They did not come for my children; they came for me,” she told Daily Maverick on Tuesday. “I am not going to be intimidated by people who felt threatened by my participation in politics and my community work.

“I am very proud to be representing the Democratic Alliance, and I say that with confidence.”

The exterior of Forbes’ fire-damaged home in Kariega. (Photo: Screenshot)

Forbes is a familiar figure in Kariega, known for championing residents’ concerns and advocating for improved access to basic services in the community.

A former member of the Patriotic Alliance, Forbes joined the DA in April 2026 alongside several members of ActionSA. She was subsequently announced as the DA’s Ward 50 councillor candidate in August 2026.

Ward 50 is historically an ANC ward.

Her daughter injured her leg but was recovering, Forbes said. The entire family was safe and had been accommodated in a secure and comfortable place.

“She is doing alright. She reacted very fast. She got injured on her leg. The entire family is completely safe and doing well.”

According to Eastern Cape spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana, police were called to the property on Monday at 10.35pm.

“It is alleged that a window was broken and petrol was poured into a room before it was set alight”, Gantana said.

The teenager was asleep in the room when she woke to the sound of breaking glass and detected the smell of petrol.

Gantana said the teenager realised that her room was on fire and attempted to extinguish the flames, but the fire spread.

Other family members attempted to help put out the flames, but the fire spread through a large part of the house, including an adjoining room. The family managed to escape.

The blaze gutted the house. Everyone inside at the time of the incident survived. (Photo: Screenshot)

Forbes said she had no idea who could have carried out such a cruel and violent deed.

“I have no clue who could do something so cruel to me. But I guess this is part of politics,” she said.

Despite the destruction and the trauma of having her daughter caught in the attack, Forbes insists she has no intention of stepping away from political life.

Undeterred

“This is not going to stop me at all. I am still going to work and do what I need to do for the community. I am not going to allow these idiots to deter me,” she said.

She said the family was coping and had been overwhelmed by support from the community.

“There has been an amazing outpouring of support from the community who have shown us a lot of love.”

Forbes said the family’s Bibles and identity documents were the only possessions not consumed by the fire.

“Thankfully all of us voted. We actually managed to have our bags with our IDs in them with us.”

“Everything else – the rooms, beds, the shower, everything – they are gone. They are gone,” she said.

Police are investigating the incident in which DA ward candidate Kayzel Forbes’ daughter sustained burn injuries. (Photo: Screenshot)

“I have put my trust in the police to do a thorough investigation,” Forbes said

Gantana said the case had been allocated to the Nelson Mandela Bay District Task Team for further investigation.

Firefighters, the explosives unit, crime intelligence, the local criminal record centre and metro police attended the scene.

Eastern Cape DA provincial leader Andrew Whitfield said on Tuesday that the attack on Forbes’ house was “deeply disturbing”.

“The Democratic Alliance condemns, in the harshest terms, the petrol bombing of Nelson Mandela Bay’s Ward 50 candidate, Kayzel Forbes’ home last night.

“We stand in solidarity with Forbes and her loved ones. This isolated incident, which took place shortly after 10pm last night, is deeply disturbing,” said Whitfield, calling on police for a swift and thorough investigation.

“This attack strengthens our resolve to work towards safer communities in Nelson Mandela Bay, where every resident can live without fear and participate freely in our democracy.

“The DA will closely monitor the case and press for accountability. We urge anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward to the SAPS,” Whitfield said. DM