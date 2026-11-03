Athletics SA moves rapidly to implement World Athletics leadership overhaul directive

Beleaguered South African athletics governing body Athletics South Africa (ASA) has taken its next big step towards implementing the leadership and structural changes mandated by the global mother body of the sport.

As part of World Athletics’ call for renewal within the body, acting president John Mathane has stepped aside and has been replaced by Jean Verster, also in an acting capacity. The latter also serves as ASA’s chairperson of Track and Field.

For now, Verster will be at helm of the troubled federation for the next four weeks. Then, on 28 November ASA’s council will convene to elect new interim leadership as it continues to chart the way forward.

ASA under immense pressure

Verster was elected during an ASA board meeting on 30 October 2026, following a directive issued by Southern African Confederation of Athletics (Saca) President Zakhele Dlamini.

Dlamini attended the meeting in his capacity as the World Athletics and Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) representative. He has been handed the responsibility of ensuring that the process of renewal runs smoothly after ASA president James Moloi was recently removed as the head of the organisation after being found guilty of misusing its credit card.

“Following the brief participation and subsequent voluntary departure of ASA vice-president John Mathane from the meeting, who had been serving as the acting president [since Moloi’s suspension], Dlamini directed the remaining board members to appoint an acting president from among them to provide interim leadership and facilitate the federation’s governance and compliance processes,” explained ASA.

“The board unanimously agreed to appoint Verster, who accepted the responsibility. His appointment will remain in place until the ASA council meeting on 28 November 2026, when the council, as the federation’s supreme decision-making body, will consider the interim leadership arrangement and determine the way forward.”

ASA added that the appointment formed part of “ongoing efforts to address internal governance challenges and advance compliance with the governance directives communicated by World Athletics and CAA in correspondence dated 15 October 2026.”

In that letter, World Athletics threatened to hand South African athletes a blanket ban from the sport if ASA failed to initiate the extensive reforms in both its leadership structure and constitution. ASA then began the process by formally removing Moloi as its leader, just over a year into his second term as South Africa’s athletics boss.

South Africa’s men’s 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams at the 2026 World Athletics Relays in Gaborone, Botswana. (Photo: Roger Sedres / Gallo Images)

The next reform steps

Now the federation has taken the next steps. Following the appointment of Verster, the board also resolved to convene a comprehensive strategic planning meeting from 13 to 15 November 2026.

The meeting, which will once again include Dlamini, will focus on finalising an organisational roadmap to guide ASA’s governance and operational alignment with the requirements of World Athletics and CAA.

Former Athletics South Africa president James Moloi. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

The proposed roadmap will be presented to the ASA council for consideration and formal adoption. It will then be submitted to the two international and continental athletics governing bodies.

Amid all these issues faced by ASA, it is the athletes who are affected the most, as they face uncertainty after their potential has been hampered by rogue and greedy administrators.

SA’s athletes will suffer the most if Athletics South Africa does not meet World Athletics’ overhaul mandate. (Photo: Zhizhao Wu / Getty Images for World Athletics)

Of course, under the mandate of World Athletics, ASA says it “remains committed to strengthening its governance structures, promoting stability within the federation and ensuring that the interests of South African athletics remain central to the processes currently under way”.

It’s easy to talk. For the next few weeks and months, ASA will be under immense scrutiny to ensure that they back up their words with actions. DM