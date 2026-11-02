The Maverick Table: series one — rooted

“What grows together goes together.” So say international epicurean aficionados. In Périgord, France, earthy black truffles find a perfect partner in a Pécharmant red. In Galicia, Albariño exquisitely accompanies percebes barnacles gathered from Spain’s wave-battered Atlantic shores. These distinctive place-born food and wine pairings bring out the best in each other. Strengthening tourism, distinguishing restaurants, creating demand for local ingredients and introducing outsiders to the expertise and insights of local custodians. Why, then, aren’t South African chefs and winemakers doing more to celebrate similar home-grown harmonies?

The Cape has been producing wine since 1659, giving us one of the oldest New World wine traditions. And yet heritage flavours and foodways remain peripheral to the way South Africans promote our wines and express our sense of self. While Peruvians pair their Ica-grown Sauvignon Blanc with ají-spiked ceviche, the labels on our wonderful wines almost invariably suggest sushi and pasta pairings. Occasionally boerekos bobotie-and-Pinotage combinations are offered up but the Cape’s extraordinarily biodiverse indigenous pantry is almost entirely absent.

This sad state of affairs is about to change because African Foodways productions and the Daily Maverick have created a series of fabulous fine dining, indigenous ingredient food and wine pairing dinners to deepen our appreciation of terroir-specific taste treasures.

Chef Gregory Henderson, of Palm House Boutique Hotel.

The inaugural event takes place on 10 November 2026 at Palm House Boutique Hotel and Spa, Cape Town. This beautifully restored 1920s manor house offers a symphony of sweeping staircases, wood-panelled fireplaces, tasteful turrets and elegant, established gardens.

At de Tafel, the hotel’s fine dining restaurant, multi-award-winning chef Gregory Henderson brings fine dining finesse to the Cape’s epically ancient indigenous ingredients. Renowned for his creative use of heritage and foraged foods, Henderson has worked with sommelier Richard Gosa and Stellenbosch winemaker George Dalla Cia to create two superb seven-course tasting menus.

Whether you want the Confluence or Refugia menu there is something for every palate and wallet. The former is a fynbos-forward study of Cape coastal flavours while the latter celebrates seasonal venison and African ancient grains. Both options come with deeply delicious Dalla Cia wine pairings. Everyone is ultimately invited, but Daily Maverick Insiders enjoy special rates and first bite at the epicurean offering.

Palm House Boutique Hotel, in Cape Town’s southern suburbs.

Confluence explores our inner mermaid as the delights of Dalla Cia Bullicante meet smoked snoek mousse in a wild fennel macaron. Sauvignon Blanc supports white mussel pavé with strandspinassie, which flows into perfect plates of pressed quail with wormwood, then Chardonnay, rock lobster and waterblommetjie curry. Palate cleanse with playful sour fig bubbles and pelargonium popping candy.

Refugia connects into carnivory. Dalla Cia Pinot Noir underscores the herbal intensity of Karoo lamb with kapokbos millet. West Coast springbok with white sorghum, msobo berries and marula nuts make magic Dalla Cia Classico. Peach and candied naartjie peel flavours are infused into H & G Brandy, honeybush panna cotta, buchu ice cream and bee pollen biscuits. Racemosa moerkoffie brings the evening to a comforting close. DM

Bespoke vegetarian options are also available. So, what are you waiting for? Every bite and sip deliciously defines the people and places we love.

Price: R2,500 per person · R4,700 per couple

Maverick Insiders pay: R2,250 per person · R4200 per couple

Book here.

Author: Anna Trapido

