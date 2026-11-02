Santam executive raises the bar with enhanced protection for high-net-worth clients

"High-net-worth clients expect insurance that reflects the value and complexity of their lifestyles," says Burgette Couvaras. "Our elevated Executive proposition delivers broader protection, increased cover limits and valuable lifestyle benefits that help brokers have more meaningful conversations with their clients."

Built on more than a century of insurance expertise, Santam Executive offers bespoke protection for luxury homes, vehicles, fine art, jewellery, private collections, bicycles, watercraft and home-based businesses. The elevated product is further supported by expert service and claims teams, ensuring a personalised and seamless experience for clients.A key differentiator of the enhanced offering is the inclusion of a range of improved benefits and increased limits, many at no additional cost.

Among the standout enhancements are complimentary building and contents valuations for qualifying clients, helping reduce the risk of underinsurance and ensuring assets are protected at appropriate values.

Clients benefit from worldwide contents cover with flexible limits to match their unique needs. The Executive offerings also provides specialist protection for fine art, antiques and private collections, including selected artwork in transit.

For sectional title property owners, Santam now offers enhanced difference-in-cover protection with optional increased limit, while improved property keys cover provides greater financial protection for lost, stolen or damaged keys.

Recognising the growing trend towards entrepreneurship and flexible working arrangements, the insurer has introduced home-based business contents cover, office contents, protecting stock, samples, data restoration costs and temporary business disruption expenses. In addition, clients can access enhanced maintenance cover for standard, gas and solar geysers.

For cycling enthusiasts, Santam Executive now includes Cycle Assist, a specialised solution offering more than comprehensive bicycle protection; personal accident cover, race cancellation benefits, emergency repairs and temporary bicycle hire following an insured event. For added financial protection, clients may include Credit Shortfall Cover on bicycles acquired through a finance agreement

Beyond these enhancements, brokers can tailor cover further through a range of optional solutions, including guaranteed vehicle value protection, classic car cover, 4x4 and off-road benefits, legal expenses, watercraft insurance and extended liability cover.

According to Burgette Couvaras, the enhanced Executive proposition provides brokers with a valuable opportunity to deepen client relationships.

"Executive is about much more than insuring assets. It's about protecting lifestyles, preserving legacies and giving clients confidence that every detail is understood and expertly managed. These enhancements reinforce our commitment to delivering market-leading protection and service that brokers can confidently recommend."

With broader protection, enhanced benefits and Santam's trusted reputation, Executive continues to set the benchmark for high-net-worth insurance in South Africa. For more information speak to your Santam Relationship Manager.

Santam Executive. Insurance tailored to complement an exceptional lifestyle. DM



