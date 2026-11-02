Afghanistan asks US to act responsibly on deporting Afghan immigrants back home



President Donald Trump's administration plans to deport some Afghan immigrants to Afghanistan, a US official and a coalition of veterans and advocacy groups said on Friday

"The Afghan side is prepared, while understanding the existing realities and taking into consideration the legitimate interests of both sides, to engage constructively and on the basis of mutual understanding in this regard," the Afghan Taliban foreign ministry said in a statement

More than 150 Afghan immigrants are expected to be deported, the New York Times reported on Friday, adding the first flight is expected as soon as Monday

The deportations would be via Pakistan as Washington cannot directly arrange deportations to Afghanistan as it lacks diplomatic ties with the Taliban government

"Third countries should not treat the citizens of another country as a matter of bargaining in exchange for limited temporary concessions or other considerations", the Afghan statement said

Pakistan ⁠and Afghanistan have been at odds over militant attacks, with Islamabad accusing ​Kabul of harbouring militants who ​stage ⁠cross-border attacks. Kabul denies the charge

(Reporting by Islamabad bureau, writing by Shanima Aniyeri; Editing by YP Rajesh)