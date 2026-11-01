How SA property prices reflect municipal service delivery

As South Africa’s local government elections loom on 4 November, property prices are surely one telling indicator of the state of municipal governance.

A city that has delivered services for ratepayers and the wider population – with minimal water and power disruptions, roads in reasonable nick, and traffic lights that mostly function – should attract buyers of property, be it residential or business.

Such a city will probably also have its finances in order, as the money it raises will generally flow to the services it is supposed to provide. It’s a sign of good administration.

Buyer’s remorse

The decision to buy a property is ultimately an investment, and so another prism through which to view this terrain is investor confidence. Households and businesses will invest in a city that works and invest less in or divest from a city that fails to deliver.

To test this hypothesis, I looked at Stats SA’s Residential Property Price Index (RPPI), FNB’s Property Barometer, and the Auditor-General’s latest assessment of municipal audits.

I make no claim that these samples paint the whole picture, but what emerges on the canvas is still revealing.

Let’s start with Stats SA’s RPPI. The latest data set on that front was released earlier this month and is for May 2026 – there is a five-month lag for this indicator – and it showed that annual residential price inflation was 8.2% nationwide at that time.

Residential price inflation – in other words, the cost of buying a residence – for South Africa’s eight metros was slightly below the national average at 8.0%.

Among the metros, it was by far the highest in the City of Cape Town in May 2026 at 11.5%. Buffalo City had the slowest annual inflation in this regard at 2.7%, while Johannesburg’s rate was 4.8%.

In May this year, Auditor-General (AG) Tsakani Maluleke unveiled her 2024-25 local government audit outcomes to Parliament.

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke (right) is interviewed by Daily Maverick’s Tamsin Metelerkamp and Lerato Mutsila at The Gathering in Cape Town on 11 September. (Photo: Joyrene Kramer)

And lo and behold, Cape Town was the only metro to get a clean audit.

Unqualified audits with findings were found for the City of Johannesburg, eThekwini and Ekurhuleni. At the bottom of the pack were Buffalo City, Tshwane, Mangaung and Nelson Mandela Bay with qualified audits and material findings.

This mostly dovetails with the RPPI, but with the notable exceptions of Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay, which, respectively, had the third and fourth-highest annual property price growth among the metros in May 2026 at 5.3% and 4.9%.

Ekurhuleni had the second-highest growth over that time frame at 7.3%, while Mangaung and Buffalo City were rock bottom – precisely where you would expect them to be, given the AG’s findings.

The stark examples of Cape Town and Buffalo City suggest that property prices are an indicator of metro performance. But the middle of the pack demonstrates this is not a hard-and-fast rule.

This could be a reflection of a range of factors, including base effects off low prices and, in Tshwane’s case, the fact that it is the nation’s capital with demand ginned up by civil servants with reliable incomes.

There are also gated communities within metros that can inflate the overall RPPI rate, and the growth of such residential enclaves is a sign of urban decay and upper-class flight within cities.

Ahead on every level

At the provincial level, the Western Cape was also the leader by a country mile, with residential property prices rising 11.2% in the 12 months to May 2026. The Eastern Cape was the laggard at 4.2%, and this surely says something about local governance as well.

“The Western Cape continues to outperform the rest of the country on most measures,” said FNB in its latest Property Barometer for the third quarter of this year.

“Properties in the province sell significantly faster than elsewhere, with average time on the market under five weeks. Strong inward migration trends, supply constraints and comparatively favourable economic conditions continue to support the region.”

It described the Gauteng market as “more balanced”, but noted that “it records the longest selling times and the highest proportion of sales concluded below asking price.”

Considering Gauteng is South Africa’s industrial and financial heartland with the largest population among the provinces, that suggests that the “Place of Gold” has lost some of its economic shine.

The bottom line is that property prices seem to mostly reflect metro performance, but are not a completely reliable indicator. And we’ll see how this plays out at the ballot box on Wednesday. DM



