Award-winning artist Annette Kamfer paints her way back after Parkinson’s diagnosis

From the far wall of the main exhibition area of the Art on Target gallery in Gqeberha, a little girl stares at visitors as they enter.

Inside the frame, the toddler is looking up, right into the eyes of any passers-by, pointing a finger at them as if to say: I see you.

Her name is Amé, and the watercolour painting of her is just one of several beautiful paintings currently on display at the gallery.

Outside the gallery, sitting in the shade and overlooking the Baakens Valley, Amé’s grandmother, and the artist behind the collection, Annette Kamfer, is reminiscing about her travels across the world and how the places and people she visited along the way inspired so many of her art pieces.

“All these pieces are of places I’ve seen with my own eyes, or people I have met in person. It is the only way to truly give a painting feelings and emotions – if you personally experienced that place or person,” Kamfer said.

All Annette Kamfer’s pieces are about places and people she knows. Here, her granddaughter Amé is depicted as a toddler. (Photo: Supplied / Annette Kamfer)

At 72, after a brief absence from the art scene, Kamfer has brought her newest collection of watercolours back to her place of birth for what is only her third solo exhibition in a career spanning more than 50 years.

With watercolour widely regarded as a very tough and unforgiving medium, Kamfer’s achievements and awards over the past decade set her apart from other artists in the field.

In 2019 she received first prize at the International Watermedia Festival in Somerset West, followed by another coveted title in 2020 from the International Watercolor Society in Poland.

But many might ask why she stepped away from painting two years ago, when it seemed like the accolades for a lifetime of work started filtering in?

The answer becomes apparent when she tries to grip her crutch with a trembling hand.

“Parkinson,” she says with a wry smile.

Life of an artist

Her father’s dentistry practice was situated on Park Drive, Gqeberha, and she and her siblings would often spend many days at an art supply store down the road. They were also enrolled in art classes, and the teacher placed a five-year-old Kamfer with high school pupils after noticing her unique talent.

After finishing school in Gqeberha, she furthered her art studies at the University of Stellenbosch where she met her husband. Together they operated several Wimpy restaurants at locations across the country before moving to Namibia for eight years.

The couple currently live in Upington, but often travel to Gqeberha to visit Kamfer’s 93-year-old mother.

Kamfer explained that she was fortunate to have travelled across the world, finding inspiration for her art along the way.

‘Every piece becomes like your child,’ says Gqeberha-born artist Annette Kamfer. (Photo: Riaan Marais)

While her travels included, Israel, Greece, Mauritius and the large parts of Europe as a tourist, some of her fondest memories came from doing missionary work in Yemen.

“We worked in places we were not allowed, and law enforcement often came to the homes we were staying, looking for us. People had to hide us in their homes, or tell the authorities we were visiting family members. It was terrifying at times, but the people were amazing.”

These missions were the inspiration behind some of the colourful pieces of markets in Yemen currently on display at Art on Target.

Nearby, another piece made Kamfer giggle. The scene was a simple depiction of a home’s interior, but it was the homeowner who made the piece special.

“The house belonged to a elderly lady where we lived in Swakopmund. Every morning she would walk down to the beach, strip down and swim in the sea completely naked. At first it shocked us, but we soon realised no one even paid attention anymore!” Kamfer laughed.

Many of her pieces were on display at a gallery in Swakopmund and the owner had found a niche market for Kamfer’s work, selling them exclusively to German tourists.

“Apparently, I’m a hit in Germany,” she said, shrugging.

Asked about her favourite pieces, Kamfer said it would be impossible to pick.

“I chose watercolour because I like the challenge. I’ve tried other media, but I always come back. And every piece becomes like your child. You know the places and people, and I often find myself standing back after completing a project and thinking: did I really do that?

“Selling a piece has always been bittersweet. I would like to keep every piece, because they are all special to me. However, this is how I make a living, and getting paid to live my passion is also very special.

Health challenges

Kamfer said the awards in 2019 and 2020 were completely unexpected and were definitely major highlights in her career.

However, this high was quickly tempered when she was diagnosed with osteoporosis and Parkinson’s disease shortly thereafter.

“Parkinson’s has definitely been the biggest challenge I’ve had to overcome. Sometimes I can’t even read my own handwriting, so painting is a big problem.

“But tremors are just one part of it. No one tells you how it affects your mind. I would have an idea for a sketch, and before I can bring my pencil to the paper I forget what I wanted to draw.”

It was this frustration that forced her to step away from art and ultimately contributed to the couple’s decision to move back to South Africa where she could receive better medical care.

Gqeberha-born artist Annette Kamfer has received acclaim for turning everyday scenes into watercolour art pieces, and after more than 50 years as an artist, her third solo exhibition is on in Gqeberha. (Photo: Supplied / Annette Kamfer)

But a few months ago, Kamfer embraced the new challenges her illnesses presented and took up her brush again, ultimately leading to the new exhibition in Gqeberha, which opened officially on Wednesday.

“I am very pleased with the pieces on display. I never show anything that I am not completely satisfied with, so I am proud of every piece in the gallery and how they have been received. People have been very supportive, and I am immensely grateful to the local art community for their kind words.”

Gallery owner Bretten-Anne Moolman, who also offers art classes, said she is honoured to have Kamfer’s work on display at Art on Target.

“Annette is a delightful person and a very sophisticated watercolourist with undeniable skill. We’ve had some of her work here before as part of collective exhibitions, and bringing her paintings back was a very easy decision for us.”

Moolman said it also offered her students a unique opportunity to engage with a successful artist, giving them insight into a career artist’s process and challenges.

“There are no overnight successes in this game, so having Annette here, telling her story and everything she’s had to overcome, is special and inspirational,” she said.

Kamfer’s exhibition will run until 7 November. DM