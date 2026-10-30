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Yemen’s Houthis deny launching drone after coalition reports interception in Mecca region

Yemen's Houthis denied launching any attack towards Saudi Arabia on Friday, after the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the group over the Mecca region.

Reuters
By Reuters
30 Oct
0
A boy rides a bicycle past an outdoor exhibition displays portraits of slain Houthi fighters during the Martyr Week, in Sana'a, Yemen, 29 October 2026. The Houthis commemorate their annual Martyr Week by adorning cemeteries and public spaces with portraits of war-slain fighters, models of weapons, and political banners. EPA/YAHYA ARHABA boy rides a bicycle past an outdoor exhibition displays portraits of slain Houthi fighters during the Martyr Week, in Sana'a, Yemen, 29 October 2026. The Houthis commemorate their annual Martyr Week by adorning cemeteries and public spaces with portraits of war-slain fighters, models of weapons, and political banners. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree dismissed the coalition's account as false in a post on X, saying the group had not carried out any operation towards Saudi territory. He said its operations target Saudi oil facilities and military bases.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have launched a series of cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia targeting military installations, airports and energy infrastructure.

The group has repeatedly denied targeting Mecca and Medina, Islam's two holiest cities, rejecting previous Saudi-led coalition accusations that it had launched drones towards the cities.

(Reporting by Hatem Maher and Tala Ramadan; Editing by Neil Fullick)

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