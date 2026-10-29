Pothole season is back: What one bad hit can cost your car

For many South African motorists, one hard impact can mean a damaged tyre, a bent rim, alignment problems, suspension repairs and an unexpected bill running into thousands of rand.

As we enter another summer rainfall season, deteriorating road surfaces and hidden potholes are once again becoming a costly reality for drivers. While most people focus on avoiding the hole itself, the bigger question is what happens after the impact and who ultimately pays for the damage.

Many cities, including Johannesburg and Cape Town, have already urged residents to prepare for the spring and summer rains and report damaged roads, flooding and blocked stormwater infrastructure.

Why potholes become more common during the rainy season

South Africa's pothole problem tends to worsen after periods of heavy rainfall. Water penetrates existing cracks in the road surface, weakening the underlying structure and accelerating deterioration. The result is a greater number of potholes, many of which are concealed beneath standing water and difficult for motorists to identify in time.

Even drivers who are attentive and cautious can find themselves striking potholes unexpectedly, particularly during heavy rain, at night, or on unfamiliar roads.

The Tyre, Equipment and Parts Association (TEPA) has previously reported a sharp increase in pothole damage in Gauteng. Its data showed that rims were bent, cracked or otherwise damaged in about 80% of the pothole-related cases it reported on.

The real cost of pothole damage

The damage caused by a pothole often extends well beyond the tyre itself.

A tyre commonly absorbs the initial impact, but the force can also be transferred to other components of the car. Depending on the severity of the strike, motorists may face bent rims, wheel alignment issues, suspension damage or steering problems that only become apparent days later.

According to the Mail & Guardian, a Johannesburg driver said pothole damage had cost him almost R4,000 during 2026. In one incident, both tyres on the right-hand side of his car were damaged and the impact triggered ABS and traction-control warnings. A later pothole caused another tyre to burst, while the front tyre was also damaged and needed replacement.

Johannesburg workshop estimates reported by eNCA put tyre replacement at roughly R1,000 to R6,000 per tyre, rim repair or replacement at R800 to R15,000, and suspension repairs at R2,500 to R25,000, depending on the extent of the damage. Alloy wheel repairs and replacements can add several thousand rand more, while suspension and steering repairs often increase the total bill significantly.

What initially appears to be a minor incident can quickly become an expensive repair exercise.

In some cases, motorists may not realise damage has occurred immediately. A car that develops a vibration at highway speeds, begins pulling to one side, or experiences uneven tyre wear may require wheel alignment, balancing, tyre replacement and suspension repairs before the problem is fully resolved.

To illustrate the potential impact, consider a common scenario: a motorist strikes a water-filled pothole during a summer storm. The immediate result is a damaged tyre and bent rim. A subsequent inspection reveals that the wheel alignment has also been affected. Depending on the car and parts required, the total repair cost can quickly exceed several thousand rand.

For many South Africans already dealing with rising household costs, car repairs are not merely an inconvenience but an unplanned expense that can disrupt transport, work commitments and monthly budgets.

More importantly, the financial impact is not limited to repair costs alone. Car downtime, alternative transport arrangements and time spent arranging repairs can all contribute to the overall burden of a pothole-related incident.

What to check after hitting a pothole

Not every pothole strike causes immediate failure. In many cases, motorists continue driving without realising damage has already occurred.

A quick inspection following a significant impact can help identify potential problems before they become more serious and costly to repair.

Motorists should pay attention to:

Visible damage to tyres, including cuts, bulges or sidewall damage.

Cracks, dents or deformation of the wheel rim.

Steering wheel vibration while driving.

A car pulling to one side.

Unusual noises from the suspension.

Changes in car handling or stability.

Loss of tyre pressure after the impact.

If any of these signs are present, motorists should have the car inspected by a qualified professional as soon as reasonably possible and avoid driving it if safety may have been compromised.

Prevention remains the best defence

While potholes cannot always be avoided, there are practical steps motorists can take to reduce the likelihood of damage.

Maintaining the correct tyre pressure (including on the spare) helps tyres absorb impacts more effectively. Look for uneven wear, and make sure the jack and wheel spanner are actually in the car. Drivers should also keep a safe following distance from the car ahead, allowing more time to identify road hazards.

During periods of heavy rainfall, motorists should exercise particular caution when approaching areas of standing water, as potholes may be concealed beneath the surface and impossible to detect until it is too late.

Navigation apps can also help motorists identify road hazards. Waze, for example, allows users to report potholes as road hazards, and those reports can appear on the map for other drivers. These reports should not replace watching the road, but they can provide another useful warning when travelling through areas where potholes have already been reported.

What does your insurance actually cover?

Pothole damage also raises an important question: who pays when a damaged tyre, cracked rim or suspension component needs to be repaired?

Many motorists assume this type of damage is automatically covered by insurance, but cover can differ significantly from one policy to another. Understanding what protection is available before an incident occurs can prevent unpleasant surprises later.

Prime South Africa offers optional Tyre and Rim Cover across its range of car insurance products. This benefit is designed to provide cover for the repair or replacement of tyres and rims damaged by road hazards such as potholes, debris and similar incidents. It also includes access to 24/7 roadside assistance to tow your car to safety or help with a tyre replacement on the road.

Motorists can choose from multiple cover options depending on their needs, driving habits and risk exposure.

For drivers who spend significant time navigating congested urban roads, construction zones or areas with deteriorating road infrastructure, the financial consequences of tyre and rim damage may be worth considering long before the rainy season arrives.

Understanding your cover before you need it

Insurance is often viewed purely as protection against major accidents, but smaller and more frequent incidents can also have a significant financial impact.

Reviewing policy benefits and optional cover enhancements before an incident occurs can help motorists better understand what protection they have available and whether it aligns with their individual driving circumstances.

As road conditions continue to challenge motorists across many parts of South Africa, being informed about available cover options can play an important role in managing unexpected car expenses.

If you want to compare your cover with what Prime offers, you can Get your quick online Prime car insurance quote.

One pothole should not break the bank

Motorists cannot control every road surface they encounter, but they can prepare for both the practical and financial consequences of a bad pothole strike.

Potholes have become an accepted part of driving in many parts of South Africa, but the costs associated with them should not have to be.

While motorists cannot control road conditions, they can reduce their exposure to risk through responsible car maintenance, safe driving habits and a clear understanding of the protection available when things go wrong.

Because while hitting a pothole takes only a second, the financial consequences can linger long after the road has disappeared in the rear-view mirror. DM

Disclaimer

This article provides general information about pothole damage, road safety and car insurance in South Africa.

Terms and conditions apply. Insurance benefits are underwritten by Santam Structured Insurance Ltd, a licensed non-life insurer and authorised FSP 1027. Prime South Africa is an authorised FSP 41040.