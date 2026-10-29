Satoshi Nakamoto set out to build a trustless, peer-to-peer electronic cash system designed to bypass banks and central mints; today’s crypto ecosystem is dominated by pegged stablecoins, centralised exchanges, corporate issuers, and state capital controls.

On 31 October, it will have been 18 years since Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System was published in response to the Wall Street collapse, and the world has changed a lot since then.

Wait, but what was in the white paper? Glad you asked. Satoshi Nakamoto’s founding manifesto set out four core principles for electronic cash:



Eliminating trusted third parties: Commerce on the internet relies on financial institutions serving as trusted intermediaries. Nakamoto argued that this trust model incurs heavy dispute mediation costs, inflates transaction fees, prevents small casual micropayments and forces merchants to demand intrusive customer data. Bitcoin proposed replacing central trust with cryptographic proof.



Disintermediation of the “mint”: Traditional electronic payment systems require a central mint or bank to prevent double-spending. Nakamoto warned that in a mint-based model, “the fate of the entire money system depends on the company running the mint, with every transaction having to go through them, just like a bank”. Bitcoin replaced the mint with a peer-to-peer distributed proof-of-work timestamp network.



Pure peer-to-peer electronic cash: The white paper defined an electronic coin as a chain of digital signatures allowing online payments to move directly from one party to another without passing through any intermediary.



Pseudonymity and self-sovereignty: Rather than identity verification, privacy was maintained by keeping public keys anonymous, creating a structural firewall between real-world identities and transaction histories.

Nakamoto fully positioned bitcoin as the primary medium of everyday exchange, but in 2026 real-world payment corridors, the original cryptocurrency has largely lost the payment war to dollar-pegged stablecoins.

According to Chainalysis’ SSA 2026 Geography of Crypto Report, between 2022 and 2026 across sub-Saharan Africa, P2P stablecoin value received grew more than sixfold from $2.3-billion to $14.6-billion, while bitcoin P2P value fell by 60% from $36-billion to $14.6-billion.

Source: Chainalysis

And when you factor in cross-border remittances from Western corridors into sub-Saharan Africa, stablecoins overtook bitcoin, taking a 55% share ($492-million) compared to bitcoin’s 45% ($396-million).

Practical realities

Rather than seeking censorship-resistant algorithmic currency, African consumers and businesses use crypto to hedge against local fiat inflation and access USD liquidity.

Flutterwave’s Mercy Emmanuel explains that commercial relevance in Africa comes from “reducing friction in existing financial activities rather than introducing complexity simply for the sake of using blockchain technology”.

The continent’s crypto market is now heavily dependent on corporate issuers and centralised exchanges (CEXs).

In Nigeria, domestic centralised exchanges processed $6.22-billion during the 2026 period – capturing 50% of all exchange inflows, up from just 7% in 2022.

Source: Chainalysis

Local stablecoins like ZAR Supercoin (ZARsc) explicitly re-introduce the central bank and commercial banking infrastructure. Every ZARsc token is issued by a licenced corporate entity (Super Money SA) and backed 1:1 by Randelas held onshore in segregated accounts at Absa Bank.

Even when South African consumers pay with bitcoin at 650,000 QR storefronts via services like Scan to Pay (built on top of Money Badger’s tech), the merchant receives fiat rands on the other side, relying on a centralised payment gateway rather than native P2P bitcoin processing.

While on the topic of P2P… Crypto is being integrated directly into state tax frameworks, balance of payments monitoring and capital flow management.

Winning the custody battle

There is one central tenet of the white paper that Africa is still strong on: The idea that every user runs a node or holds their own keys. Sub-Saharan Africa leads the world in self-custody, with 32.3% of all crypto value landing in personal wallets. However, this is largely driven by regulatory uncertainties and bank restrictions rather than ideological purity.

Concurrently, service-like domestic business payments in South Africa reached $8.34-billion, outgrowing institutional platform inflows ($1.29-billion). The market is choosing convenience, banking integrations and 24/7 liquidity over raw technical self-sovereignty.

In developed markets, institutional adoption has grown from strength to strength. Asset manager VanEck just launched its Wealth Builder ETF (WBMO), actively targeting a 2% BTC allocation through spot exchange-traded products alongside conventional stocks and bonds.

Google Cloud has introduced a Multi-Party Compute (MPC) service designed specifically for institutional bitcoin custody, hosting a major symposium featuring executives from Wall Street powerhouses like Citi, Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley.

Meanwhile, corporate treasury giant Strategy holds a massive 848,517 BTC acquired for $64-billion, and bitcoin infrastructure developer RootstockLabs reports that identified institutions now hold roughly 3.9 million BTC. RootstockLabs is advocating bitcoin-backed lending and balance sheet financing, pointing to miners like Mara securing $750-million in BTC-collateralised loans for real-world energy infrastructure.

But this rapid financialisation introduces trade-offs Satoshi never anticipated. Institutional dominance risks concentrating coin holdings among a handful of major holders.

Satoshi Nakamoto gave us an immutable, decentralised ledger built on cryptographic proof rather than trust. Now we use it as everyday peer-to-peer cash or institutional collateral. Bitcoin has permanently redefined global finance, but the same institutional players and playbooks that he wrote in response to, have wrested back control. DM

