Agriculture can turn rural potential into shared success

Rural communities already have what they need to build lasting economic growth namely land, knowledge, natural resources and people with a business drive. What is missing is the link between these strengths and the things that help them grow; science, money, infrastructure, reliable buyers, and organisations that answer to the people they serve. This was the main message Dr Anna Mokgokong shared at an agriculture gathering outside Brits on 26 October 2026.

The gathering brought together traditional leaders, officials from the North West provincial government and its agriculture department, researchers from the North-West University, commercial farmers and industry partners. This mix of people reflected a key point of Dr Mokgokong’s message that no single organisation can change rural areas on its own. Partners with different skills and resources need to work together towards the same practical goals.

Farming as a way to build businesses

Farming does more than put food on the table. It can also support industry, create jobs, help people start businesses and build wealth. But for this to happen, small-scale and emerging farmers need to do more than sell raw crops. They need the skills and means to compete as producers, suppliers and part-owners at every stage of the farming business, from the field to the shop shelf.

To get there, farmers need better seed, irrigation, machinery, finance, storage, expert advice and buyers they can count on. These needs are all linked. Growing a bigger crop will not build a lasting business if the farmer cannot store it, meet the buyer’s quality standards or get it to a market where it can be sold at a fair price.

Partnerships that help farmers stand on their own

Experienced commercial farmers can mentor emerging farmers and help them build the practical skills they need to compete. By working together over a full growing season, they can share know-how on planning, caring for the soil, using machinery, keeping records and meeting buyers’ expectations. The goal is independent farming businesses that meet commercial standards and can manage their own growth.

Selling crops needs the same careful planning. Farmers can agree in advance to sell to buyers such as maltsters, brewers, millers and food processors. When both sides agree before planting on quality, quantities, how prices will be set, delivery dates and who is responsible for what, there is less guesswork. Farmers can plan with more confidence, and buyers can be surer of their supply.

NWU turns knowledge into action

NWU’s main role is to help put research to practical use. Its research can help farmers grow more, cope with changing weather, use water wisely, control pests, feed their crops properly, and store harvests so that less is lost. Dr Mokgokong wants this work to travel from the laboratory to demonstration farms, from test plots to working farms, and from the farm to the market.

This approach links the university’s teaching and research to what the North West province needs to develop. By bringing researchers, students and farmers together, NWU can test solutions that work locally for crops such as maize, wheat and barley. It can also build skills in agricultural science, farm management, technology and business. At the same time, it shows students and young people that modern farming is not only about working the land but also involves science, machines, transport, processing and business leadership.

The university can also bring people together as a partner that others trust. Through its research and wide network, NWU can connect traditional councils and rural communities with government, funders, established farmers and industry. For these partnerships to last, they must respect land rights, traditional decision-making and the interests of the community. They must also be clear about who takes part, who is responsible for what, and how the benefits will be shared. Good science is not enough on its own – the community must also trust and accept the work.

Keeping more money in rural areas

Growing crops is only the first step. Activities such as milling, malting, making animal feed, processing and packaging food, storage and transport can keep more of the money close to where the food is grown. Where it makes business sense, processing plants can create jobs, give local suppliers more work and link rural businesses to markets in South Africa, the region and the rest of the world. But selling to other countries must not come at the cost of feeding South Africans and supplying local industry.

The gathering laid the groundwork for working together on suitable land, getting farmers involved, shared storage, irrigation, funding for farming, mentorship, research and access to markets. Its success will be judged by real results on how many hectares are planted, how many farmers are supported, how many jobs are created, how much is produced, how much is bought locally, how much can be processed, and whether the businesses last over time.

For the NWU the purpose is to use its teaching, research, new ideas and community partnerships to tackle one of South Africa’s biggest development challenges. The impact will show when farming knowledge helps more people have enough food, spreads the benefits of growth more widely and helps build industries in rural areas. DM