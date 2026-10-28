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Two high-speed trains collide in Spain, rail operator says

Two high-speed trains have collided in Spain, prompting the suspension of the line connecting Madrid to the southern Andalusia region, rail operator Adif said on Wednesday.

Reuters
By Reuters
28 Oct
0
Commuters wait on a platform at the Sants train station in Barcelona, Spain, 07 October 2026. Catalonia's Rodalies commuter rail service is not running on 07 October, due to infrastructure repairs following a recent storm. EPA/QUIQUE GARCIACommuters wait on a platform at the Sants train station in Barcelona, Spain, 07 October 2026. Catalonia's Rodalies commuter rail service is not running on 07 October, due to infrastructure repairs following a recent storm. EPA/QUIQUE GARCIA

"Traffic on the Madrid-Andalusia high-speed rail line has been suspended following a rear-end collision between two trains," Adif said in a message posted on X.

A Renfe and an Iryo train crashed just after 9 a.m. (0800 GMT), causing two Iryo wagons to derail, a government spokesperson for the Castilla La Mancha region said, adding that the cause and number of injuries were still being determined.

Rail operator Adif said the incident occurred between the towns of Mora and Orgaz, and involved a Renfe and an Iryo high speed train travelling from Madrid to Seville.

Manuel Galan, the mayor of Urda near the central city of Toledo, said he had been asked by emergency services to prepare a sports hall to accommodate the injured.

(Reporting by David Latona, Emma Pinedo and Mireia Merino; Editing by Charlie Devereux and Toby Chopra)

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