Telviva earns ISO 27001 certification for UCaaS and CCaaS

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is the premier, globally recognised standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), and is fundamentally about operational consistency: "writing down what you do and doing what you write down". Telviva's certification is specific to the information security management system (ISMS) supporting the design, development, hosting, operation, and provision of contact centre solutions, unified communications, and associated web applications and storage.

"The company's journey to certification began five years ago, sparked by a customer request, as well as the growing number of local organisations that are looking to do business with partners who are ISO-certified or aligned. Ultimately, the certification is aimed at building trust with customers and commercial partners by demonstrating a verified ability to manage and store their information properly," says Antony Russell, Chief Technology Officer at Telviva.

Looking for an ISO-certified business communications partner you can trust? Contact us today.

The wide-reaching standard mandates that an enterprise establish clear policies and processes spanning organisational controls (such as identity and asset management), people controls (remote working policies and employment screening), physical controls (premises and equipment monitoring protection), and technology controls (cryptography, end-point and cloud security).

Telviva implemented these operational changes over a three-year period to ensure a seamless transition, with improvements such as formalised change management procedures and a more robust mobile device management policy. The company also introduced daily vulnerability scanning alongside regular penetration testing to proactively identify and address security threats. These technical measures were complemented with employee security awareness training, updated remote working guidelines, and stricter device security practices, transforming Telviva into a far more secure environment.

A trusted starting point

Achieving certification has provided the company with a structured framework that serves as an easier, trusted starting point for conversations with businesses. Existing and prospective clients immediately know that Telviva maintains - and rigorously enforces - verified policies regarding information security management.

"For customers, knowing that their data is stored within a systematically protected environment provides peace of mind and reassures them that their valuable assets are safeguarded. Above all, opening up operations to rigorous external evaluation continually reinforces the foundation of customer trust," explains Russell.

The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification is valid for three years and is supported by annual surveillance audits. An organisation cannot simply achieve certification and rest on its laurels, as a central pillar of ISO standards is continuous improvement. Telviva holds quarterly ISO meetings among senior leaders in the company to evaluate gathered metrics and operational reports and identify and implement improvements, driving this continuous improvement.

"During each annual surveillance audit, external auditors assess these documented enhancements, probing progressively deeper over the three-year cycle. This culture of continuous evaluation ensures that Telviva consistently practices what it documents, maintaining a robust security posture and preserving long-term customer trust," concludes Russell. DM

Looking for an ISO-certified business communications partner you can trust? Contact us today.

About Telviva

Telviva is a market leader in cloud-based communications and strives to enable better quality conversations for businesses through context-driven Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS).

Seamlessly integrating voice calls, PBX, video conferencing, instant messaging, contact centre, and business intelligence into one single service, Telviva simplifies collaboration, boosts productivity, and enhances customer experiences. Delivered as a managed service, the secure solution integrates with CRMs and other cloud tools, providing historical context for informed interactions. Telviva.

