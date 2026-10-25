10 under-30 candidates make a powerful case for their seat in council chambers

Despite declines in youth voter participation, young candidates under the age of 30 have put themselves forward as candidates in the upcoming local government elections. They come from a wide range of backgrounds and span proportional representation candidates, political activists and grassroots activists.

Although their political stances differ, they’re all united in the belief that the time has come for South African youth to emerge from the sidelines to play decisive roles in shaping their communities and futures.

Megan Kate Mannion (28) — Ward 69, City of Cape Town

Megan Kate Mannion (28) is running as a candidate for ward 69 in Cape Town. (Photo: Supplied)

Megan Kate Mannion is a political researcher and Cape Town resident running for the Good party because rising living costs, partly because of rates and tariffs, are pushing residents out.

“Cape Town has become too expensive for people who are just starting out. I want the chance to build a life here, and right now that isn’t possible. Living pay cheque to pay cheque isn’t living, it’s surviving…

“Rates and tariffs are set by a formula that asks what a property is worth, not what a household earns. If getting onto council means I have a say in how those tariffs are set and whether they’re fair, then that is where I need to be,” she told Daily Maverick.

She is standing for ward councillor because she believes young people affected by political decisions should have a say in shaping them.

“Decisions made in council chambers decide whether young people can afford a room, get to a job interview or walk home safely at night. Yet the people most affected by those decisions are the least likely to be in the room. That is how you end up with a city that works for people who already have money, and manages everyone else as a problem,” she said.

If elected, her priorities would be making Cape Town more affordable through income-linked rates and tariff relief, preventing landlords’ debt from being recovered through tenants’ prepaid electricity tariffs, and publishing tariff increases in plain language before council votes. She also wants binding repair times for potholes and streetlights and fairer indigent support that allows tenants to qualify.

Zwelethu Jeza (28) – Ward 4, uMdoni Local Municipality

Zwelethu Jeza is running as an ANC candidate for Ward 4 in uMdoni Local Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal. (Photo: Supplied)

Zwelethu Jeza is an ANC councillor and ANC Youth League (ANCYL) regional chairperson in the party’s Tolomane Mnyayiza region in KwaZulu-Natal. He decided to run after he was nominated by his community for the service he has done. According to the ANCYL, he has been formally endorsed by Inkosi MP Ngcobo of the Nyuswa Traditional Authority.

As a candidate for uMdoni Local Municipality’s Ward 4, he has experience with basic service delivery and working with community stakeholders. He intends to continue focusing on service delivery if elected as ward councillor.

He said he was convinced to run because he believes that the issues that South Africans face require the youth with fresh ideas and energy to address them.

“The youth must be in charge of the affairs of this country because the future belongs to them,” he said. “Historically, every revolution is led by young people. We are inspired by [Nelson] Mandela and Peter Mokaba, who … changed the status quo.”

Lerato Mashigo (24) — Ward 31, City of Tshwane

Lerato Mashigo is running as a Bosa candidate in Ward 31 in Pretoria. (Photo: Supplied)

Lerato Mashigo is an Orlando East resident and political activist who is the youngest candidate running in Ward 31. She is a Build One South Africa (Bosa) candidate whose work in community service initiatives pushed her to become more involved in politics.

“I realised that complaining about problems from the sidelines was not enough. If you want change in your community, you have to be willing to [take part] and take responsibility,” she told Daily Maverick.

She joined Bosa because she wanted an organisation that placed less emphasis on party politics and more on serving the community.

She is passio­nate about strengthening accountability, service and rebuilding trust between citizens and political leadership. Further, she believes young people have an important role to play in making decisions about their communities.

“It’s our chance as young people to be in council, to be in government and to see what is going to make an impact or change. Complaining about the situation without getting involved is quite useless. So we need to be in charge,” she said.

If elected, she would prioritise community safety and tackling youth unemployment through providing opportunities in her ward.

Moshinini Lawrence Manaka (23) – Wards 93 and 112, City of Johannesburg

Moshinini Lawrence Manaka is running in wards 93 and 112 in Johannesburg for Rise Mzansi. (Photo: Supplied)

Lawrence Manaka is a Johannesburg resident and grassroots education and political activist who serves in the Gauteng provincial legislature office as a researcher.

Manaka is the youth convenor at Rise Mzansi. He decided to run for wards 93 and 112 because, through his community engagement, he has realised that he can make more of an impact as an elected leader.

“I decided to run as a ward councillor because I believe that my ward deserves someone who is committed to service and who will be present. It is also my belief that the city council needs serious leaders.

“I think the quality of councillors has deteriorated because people don’t take local government seriously, forgetting that every decision made affects a municipality and its wards,” he told Daily Maverick.

Although Manaka is far younger than most candidates, he does not see his age as a disqualifying factor.

“I don’t think there is such a thing as too young to run – it’s all about your capabilities and track record. I am a highly competent and qualified individual, and I continue to grow my knowledge of how this city and country work on a daily basis,” he said.

He added: “Young people are shaping this country and we need a voice at the table, not just behind the scenes.”

Nicolaas Swanepoel (25) — Ward 4, Buffalo City

Nicolaas Swanepoel is running as an FF Plus candidate in ward 8 in Buffalo City. (Photo: Supplied)

Nicolaas Swanepoel is a KuGompo resident who is running as an FF Plus candidate in Buffalo City’s Ward 4. He told Daily Maverick that he decided to run because he was tired of seeing poor service delivery, including potholes, sewage spills and uncollected refuse, becoming the norm across communities in the Eastern Cape.

“Politics should not be about making promises every few years. It should be about whether the water runs, the sewerage system works, the roads are maintained, residents get value for the money they pay and someone is held accountable when things go wrong,” he said.

If elected, Swanepoel will focus on becoming visible and accessible to residents, documenting service delivery failures and following up until they are resolved, and holding the council accountable for how public money is spent.

He also wants to work with people outside political structures, including ratepayers, business owners, community organisations and neighbourhood watches, to collaborate on resolving local issues.

“I don’t believe a councillor can fix everything personally. But a good councillor can make sure problems are heard … and followed up on. That is the kind of councillor I want to be.”

Tyron Bosman (21) — Ward 2, Dr Beyers Naudé Local Municipality, rural Eastern Cape

Tyron Bosman is a PA candidate contesting Ward 2 in the Dr Beyers Naudé Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape. (Photo: Supplied)

Tyron Bosman believes young people should not wait until they are older to influence community decisions. The PA candidate is contesting Ward 2 in the Dr Beyers Naudé Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape, which covers Nieu-Bethesda, surrounding farms and part of Robert Sobukwe Town (formerly Graaff-Reinet).

Bosman started working at 16 before returning to education – an experience he says taught him resilience and humility.

Active in politics for two or three years, he describes facing closed doors when demanding answers from municipal departments, yet holding officials accountable remains his priority.

Entering politics to tackle local housing concerns, poor service delivery and a lack of youth opportunities, he noted: “When you live in a small town like Nieu-Bethesda, you see the challenges residents experience.”

If elected, Bosman aims to prioritise ac­­countability, housing and youth development while encouraging ­civic involvement.

“Development is not only about buildings, roads or infrastructure,” he said. “It is also about whether people feel respected, whether they have access to opportunities and whether they can see progress in their everyday life.”

He urges young residents to educate themselves and vote.

“I understand why some young people have lost faith in politics, but I believe that if we want a different future, we must be prepared to participate in creating it.”

Khadija Patel (25) — Ward 106, City of Ekurhuleni

Khadija Patel is an Al Jama-ah candidate contesting Ward 106 in the City of Ekurhuleni. (Photo: Supplied)

Khadija Patel, an Al Jama-ah candidate, is contesting Ward 106 in the City of Ekurhuleni, where she has been a Meyersdal resident for a decade.

Holding degrees in finance and property management from the University of Johannesburg, Patel said she is also active in local charity work.

“For me, it isn’t about wanting a political title. It’s about wanting to contribute to the community I live in, and helping to ensure that residents receive the services that they pay for,” Patel explained.

Her practical priorities focus on repairing potholes, fixing streetlights and repairing long-broken traffic lights that cause congestion and hazards.

Patel emphasises judging candidates on substance rather than demographic appeal.

“Don’t feel that you have to support someone simply because of their age or party. Look at their plans, their values and whether they’re willing to help and be held accountable for their actions.”

She added: “For me, this is about service, responsibility and wanting to leave our community in a better condition than we found it. That’s the kind of contribution that I hope to make.”

Mpumelelo Luthuli (22) — Ward 46, City of Johannesburg

Mpumelelo Buhle Luthuli is an ATM candidate contesting Ward 46 in Soweto, Johannesburg. (Photo: Supplied)

Mpumelelo Buhle Luthuli is the ATM candidate contesting Ward 46, which includes Jabulani and parts of Zondi in Soweto, in the City of Johannesburg. His platform focuses on community safety, reliable municipal services and fair leadership regardless of political affiliation.

Luthuli says his decision to enter local government was driven by personal experiences with crime and perceived unfair treatment by the incumbent ward councillor, reinforcing his conviction that political differences should never dictate whether a resident receives service.

Safety is Luthuli’s top priority, requiring tight cooperation between residents, the South African Police Service and community policing forums. He proposes municipal interventions such as improved streetlights, alongside upgrading basic service delivery (water, electricity, sanitation) and expanding youth development initiatives.

Luthuli also urges disillusioned youth to stay engaged beyond voting day by participating in community structures and holding leaders accountable.

“A community’s progress begins when its people are heard, their concerns are taken seriously and their leaders are willing to be held accountable,” he said.

Nomathamsanqa Mkhonza (26) — Ward 18, City of Johannesburg

Nomathamsanqa Mkhonza is an ActionSA candidate contesting Ward 18 in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg. (Photo: Supplied)

The ActionSA candidate for Ward 18 in Eldorado Park says the fight against drugs and gang violence must go beyond policing, with greater investment in youth development, jobs and rehabilitation.

Nomathamsanqa Mkhonza grew up in Eldorado Park in Johannesburg, an experience that motivated her to seek change through politics. She seeks to overcome the stigma surrounding Eldorado Park, where issues with drugs and gangs have long overshadowed youth potential.

“We cannot continue to be known only for drugs and gangs when we have so much talent, potential and greatness in our people,” she said.

“I want Eldorado Park to be known for its … young entrepreneurs, its talent and the achievements of its residents.”

She focuses on addressing the root causes drawing youth into substance abuse and gang violence, which she views as the area’s primary challenges.

Mkhonza aims to show that youth should participate directly in political decisions affecting their communities.

“For me, this is more than just an opportunity. It is a reminder that leadership is not determined by age,” she said.

“All I ask is that we give change a chance, hold our leaders accountable and remember that the future of our community is in our hands.”

Kyle Jacobs (28) — PR candidate, City of Johannesburg

Kyle Jacobs is a DA candidate on the party’s proportional representation list for the City of Johannesburg. (Photo: Supplied)

The DA candidate currently represents ward 87, but he will not contest the ward in the upcoming elections. Instead, he is seeking a proportional representation (PR) seat in the City of Johannesburg, with a focus on water security, reliable services and municipal accountability.

Raised in Johannesburg, Jacobs earned a BCom Law degree at the Independent Institute of Education and an LLB at Wits University, ultimately opting for public service over a legal career in the hope of making a direct impact. As a graduate of the DA Young Leaders Programme, Jacobs stresses developing young leadership based on merit and capacity.

For him, getting the basics right means maintaining water and power infrastructure, fixing roads and traffic lights, keeping public spaces safe and building a professional municipal administration.

“Residents should not have to live with the uncertainty of not knowing when they will have water in their taps,” he said.

He advocates ring-fencing utility revenues specifically for infrastructure upgrades and maintenance, along with partnerships with civil society and the private sector to secure technical expertise and funding.

Acknowledging public frustration over service failures and coalition instability, Jacobs calls on residents to channel that frustration into voting on 4 November rather than abandoning the democratic process.

“Do not give up on democracy because you are disappointed by the collapse of service delivery, mismanagement and coalition instability in Johannesburg and other cities and towns across South Africa,” he said.

“Instead, use your vote to end the chaos and elect a government that can deliver on its commitments.”

Daily Maverick also contacted MK, the EFF, IFP, UDM and ACDP about their candidates under 30. The candidates who are featured in this piece are from the parties that responded. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly DM168 newspaper, available countrywide for R39. The e-edition of Daily Maverick’s weekly newspaper, DM168, is now free for readers who are signed into their Daily Maverick account. Click on the cover of the newspaper below to access the e-edition.



