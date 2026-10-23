Taiwan shuts down ahead of Typhoon Champi, nearly 1,000 flights cancelled



At one point a super typhoon and one of the strongest storms in the Pacific this year, Champi was still packing gusts of around 191 kph (119 mph) near its centre, according to Taiwan's Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The storm was about 170 km (106 miles) east of Taiwan, the CWA said. The storm's forecast track shows it will pass just off northeastern Taiwan late Friday, turn north toward the Chinese coast and eventually move into southern Japan.

One person was killed and 163 were injured - a number revised down from 171 - as powerful wind and driving rain hit Taiwan, where the government said 2,639 people had been evacuated from mountainous areas. Taipower said more than 77,000 homes had lost power, though electricity had already been restored to most.

TSMC 2330.TW, the world's largest contract chipmaker, said operations remained normal with no significant impact.

CWA forecaster Liu Pei-teng told Reuters that landfall could not be ruled out if it "stalls, loops, or wobbles from side to side" on approach to Taiwan.

"The storm's wind radius is quite large, among the bigger ones in recent years," Liu said. "If the storm slows down, the strong winds will affect Taiwan for longer."

Coastal towns received mobile phone alerts warning of gusts exceeding 150 kph (93 mph) and urging residents to seek immediate shelter, while nearly a metre (3 feet) of rain was forecast for northern mountain areas, including around Taipei.

In the northeastern county of Yilan, where strong winds and heavy showers were intensifying and the typhoon was forecast to pass close by later on Friday, authorities distributed sandbags and put amphibious vehicles and inflatable rescue boats on standby.

"When necessary, the military will come in to help people, including using amphibious vehicles for evacuations or disaster relief," said Lee Ming-chen, head of the port town of Suao, which was badly flooded in previous typhoons.

In the northern port city of Keelung, boat owners hurried to secure their vessels.

"It's not that severe; I'm just worried that there will be flooding. Keelung has seen a lot of flooding this year," said construction worker Liu Yu-en, 18.

HUGE RADIUS

Taiwan forecasters said the storm's radius was around 320 km (200 miles), large enough to cover most of Taiwan, and weather experts said its impact could last nearly two days.

Taiwan's financial markets .TWII, TWD=TP also closed on Friday, while only the Taiwan-controlled Kinmen islands, which sit next to the Chinese coast, opened schools and offices as normal.

The transport ministry said all 262 domestic flights were cancelled, along with 717 international ones. The north-south high-speed rail service was operating as usual.

In the capital Taipei there were squally showers, but public transport including the subway was working, albeit with reduced service.

Taiwan is generally very well prepared for typhoons, which keeps casualties low. Although more common in summer, the storms can strike in autumn too.

The typhoon is forecast to first pass over Japan's westernmost inhabited island, Yonaguni, in Okinawa Prefecture.

Champi Tracker: Champi Single Storm View https://reut.rs/4jC22px

(Reporting by Yimou Lee in Yilan, and Angie Teo and Fabian Hamacher in Keelung, Taiwan; Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Taipei; Editing by Stephen Coates and Philippa Fletcher)