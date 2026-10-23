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Nepal to get $20 million from climate fund after deadly August flood

KATHMANDU, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Nepal will receive $20 million in aid from the United Nations' climate loss and damage fund after the devastating flood along its border with China’s Tibet region in August, the government said late on Thursday.

Reuters
By Reuters
23 Oct
0
Photo Essay-InPictures28A monkey perches on top of a statue as a Buddhist monk offers candles during a vigil to pay tribute to flash flood victims at Swayambhunath Stupa on August 31, 2026 in Kathmandu, Nepal. The floods, caused by a glacier collapse on Langtang Lirung on August 26, have killed at least 900 people and left nearly 4,000 missing in Nepal, with dozens more dead or missing in neighbouring Tibet, authorities have said. (Photo: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)

The August 26 flood killed about 1,500 people and more than 5,000 are still missing

The flood affected about 60,000 people from 15,000 families, according to official data, and caused losses estimated at about $2.7 billion to infrastructure including roads, bridges, schools and 13 hydropower plants

Early official estimates show reconstruction bills could top $4.7 billion 

The UN climate aid accounts for less than 1% of what Nepal needs to cover the cost of the flood 

The support from the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD) was to "help address the severe damage caused by climate-related disaster," the Ministry of Agriculture, Forests and Environment said in a statement 

Nepal had sought the assistance in a letter to the FRLD in August, less than a week after the flood 

Prime Minister Balendra Shah, 36, in his maiden speech to the United Nations in September, said Nepal's disaster served as a warning to the world and he blamed climate change for the flood despite his country's negligible emissions 

(Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Editing by Tom Hogue)

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