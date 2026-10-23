Maiden Formula One title in sight for phenom Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli was four years old when Sebastian Vettel was crowned Formula 1’s (F1) youngest champion, aged 23 years, with Red Bull in 2010.

Now, the 20-year-old who hails from Bologna is tipped to become F1’s youngest champion and Italy’s first in 73 years. He could claim the crown as early as this weekend’s Austin Grand Prix on 25 October.

Amid the uncertainty and chaos of adapting to a new era of hybrid engines in 2026, a generational talent has emerged in Antonelli.

He has adapted brilliantly to the new regulations, extracting the maximum from the Mercedes car while going wheel-to-wheel at the front in only his second season.

Kimi Antonelli of Formula 1 (F1) team Mercedes celebrates third at the Singapore Grand Prix on 11 October. Antonelli has stood on 14 podiums out of 17 races in only his second season of F1. (Photo: Clive Rose / Getty Images)

But the stars will have to align for the young Italian, who currently leads the drivers’ standings with 340 points. He is 102 points clear of teammate George Russell in second and 111 points ahead of Lewis Hamilton in third.

A maximum of 125 points will remain after the chequered flag drops at the Circuit of the Americas, meaning Antonelli will clinch the title if he extends his lead by 23.

Only a win would give him that margin, but the Italian would also need Russell and Ferrari’s seven-time champion Hamilton to finish ⁠no higher than ninth or fifth respectively.

It is not an entirely impossible scenario, but even if he is not crowned champion in Texas, in all likelihood he will be crowned in Mexico a week later.

However, Antonelli is not getting ahead of himself.

“I know it’s very close, I know it’s there, but I just need to make sure that I keep doing the best I can,” he said after finishing third in Singapore, the race before Austin. “You know, the mindset is always the same, to go out there and win and perform the best way I can.”

It is a lot for any driver to consider, let alone one in only his second F1 season, but it is this sort of level-headedness that has seen the teenager flourish. Toto Wolff, Mercedes’ team principal, has repeatedly praised Antonelli’s ability to compartmentalise, not dwelling on the bad moments or getting carried away by the success.

What it will take for Kimi Antonelli to win the title in Austin, Texas on 25 October. (Graphic: DM using Claude AI)

A Dutchman revived

Behind Antonelli, the battle for second place is far from clear cut. Russell has had to watch his maiden title hopes slowly slip from his grasp, and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen could yet prevent the Briton from even holding on to second in the standings.

It’s as McLaren’s chief executive Zak Brown said in the penultimate round of last year’s season – Verstappen is “like that guy in a horror movie, that right as you think he’s not coming back, he’s back!”

The Dutchman’s resurgence has been remarkable, but honestly, not entirely unsurprising.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen lifts his trophy after winning the Singapore Grand Prix on 11 October. (Photo: Clive Rose / Getty Images)

Although Verstappen’s chances of winning the championship remain extremely slim, there were moments early in the season where he was barely in the conversation.

Verstappen started the year with 12 points and ninth in the overall standings after three races, but has since clawed his way up to fourth and just 17 points behind Russell.

He has finished on the podium in seven of the last eight grands prix, winning the last two in Malaysia and Singapore, as well as the sprint in Singapore.

Antonelli acknowledged that Verstappen’s recent form would have made for a “very, very scary” scenario if the four-time World Champion was closer to him in the standings.

The development race

Upgrades have been key in fuelling Red Bull’s resurgence, but such is the nature of 2026, where the fluctuating form at the front of the field is characteristic of a season defined by new regulations and an intense development race.

Mercedes won all six of the opening races of the season, with a car that appeared almost untouchable. However, they can no longer boast that advantage.

Mercedes’ George Russell did not have the season he was hoping for, with a series of bad luck and missed opportunities essentially putting him out of contention for a maiden drivers’ championship. (Photo: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images)

The F1 team did not quite have it all their own way when they brought their second and final improvements to the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia. The upgrades did not deliver as expected, the car instead becoming difficult to drive, switching between understeer and oversteer within a narrow operating window, putting greater demand on the tyres.

The discrepancy between expectation and actual performance on track was so significant, Mercedes reverted to the old specification on Russell’s car and kept the new one on Antonelli’s for Singapore to better assess the issues, after which the Italian felt there had been an improvement.

Such setbacks were part of the development process, said Wolff, noting that the upgrades were not only intended for performance gains but were also crucial in helping to inform next season’s car.

“Was it an easy car like the previous one? I don’t think it was. Does it have the performance that we were hoping the upgrade would bring? I don’t think so yet. But it was a step in the right direction,” Wolff said after Singapore.

“In Austin, we should see whether we can continue to consolidate that and whether it has more performance, because it’s crucial for the development direction for the next year.”

Following key upgrades on the Red Bull cars, the Formula 1 team have finally begun to exploit the potential they knew they had. Red Bull now sit seven points away from usurping McLaren for third place in the Constructors. (Photo: Peter Fox / Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Ferrari have also closed the gap on Mercedes and have a raft of aerodynamic upgrades arriving in Austin, in a bid to strengthen their challenge.

McLaren, too, have shown their ability to compete at the front, stringing together two wins and three pole positions across four races.

Although their form has dipped slightly in recent rounds, they have repeatedly proved to have the measure of the championship leaders. McLaren also have upgrades planned for the coming triple-header in the United States, Mexico and Brazil.

As Antonelli’s maiden F1 title beckons, in the paddock there is still a lot to be learned for 2027, and if a team has space in the budget cap to bring the developments to the car now then they can get a clearer direction on where they are heading into next season. DM