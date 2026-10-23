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Claude Monet’s ‘Iris’ becomes most expensive artwork sold at auction in France, Sotheby’s says

Claude Monet's "Iris" was sold late on Thursday for €50 million ($56.05 million), becoming the most expensive work of art sold at auction in France, Sotheby's said.

Reuters
By Reuters
23 Oct
0
The commissioner's desk during the '1 Picasso for 100 euros' charity raffle draw to win Pablo Picasso’s work ‘Portrait of Dora Mar’ in Paris, France, 14 April 2026. The raffle draw, organised in aid of the Alzheimer’s Research Foundation in partnership with Christie’s auction house, was won by Ari Hodara, a Frenchman living in Paris. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSONThe commissioner's desk during the '1 Picasso for 100 euros' charity raffle draw to win Pablo Picasso’s work ‘Portrait of Dora Mar’ in Paris, France, 14 April 2026. The raffle draw, organised in aid of the Alzheimer’s Research Foundation in partnership with Christie’s auction house, was won by Ari Hodara, a Frenchman living in Paris. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The painting, completed toward the end of Monet's life, attracted frantic bidding with six people battling it out for 45 minutes for the piece, before the final two continued to scrabble for a further 20 minutes.

"Iris" finally went to an Asian collector who bid over the phone.

The painting was one of several works up for auction from the Schlumberger Collection and had been expected to sell between €22 million and €30 million.

The previous French auction record was set in 2010, by Amedeo Modigliani's "Head of a Caryatid," which sold for €43.2 million.

($1 = 0.8921 euros)

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Kate Mayberry)

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