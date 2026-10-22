Titanic Temba Bavuma inspires a Proteas win for the ages against Australia

So, on to Cape Town for the decider. The Proteas, spearheaded by the exceptional batting and captaincy of Temba Bavuma and the brilliance of the bowling unit, secured a win for the ages a little more than a week after losing the first Test in Durban.

On day five of the rain-affected clash at St George’s in Gqeberha, which saw a total of nearly two days – about 135 overs – lost to bad weather, the Proteas claimed the six wickets they needed for victory.

That was despite a fine 121 from Travis Head and a defiant 40 off 166 balls from nightwatchman Scott Boland, who also took five wickets.

Australia were bowled out for 295 late on the final day in their second innings after Bavuma enforced the follow-on. Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada nabbed four for 77 in the second innings, including the big wickets of Matt Renshaw and Steve Smith.

Wiaan Mulder, with his accurate medium pace, took three for 64, while off-spinner Simon Harmer added two wickets and left-arm paceman Marco Jansen ended the match, having Josh Hazlewood caught at second slip by Aiden Markram.

Wiaan Mulder (bowler) and Ryan Rickelton celebrate the dismissal of the stubborn Scott Boland on the final day of the second Test in Gqeberha. (Photo: Richard Huggard / Gallo Images)

Over the two innings, the bowlers divided the wickets. Rabada and Jansen, who had first innings figures of five for 33, took six wickets each. Mulder contributed five wickets, Harmer two and the injured Anrich Nortje one wicket in just 3.3 overs.

Bavuma brilliance

The foundation of the victory, though, was laid by Bavuma. The skipper came to the crease under dark skies late on day one during the one session when play was possible. South Africa were 12 for two at the time with deadly seamer Scott Boland on a hat-trick.

Bavuma survived and knuckled down as more wickets tumbled at the other end. After nine hours and 12 minutes at the crease, he departed for a career-best 179 via a thin edge off Mitchell Starc, caught by wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Temba Bavuma and Simon Harmer at the crease on day three. (Photo: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

It was a match-winning knock, quite possibly a series-winning innings and probably a career-defining performance. When he strode off to warm applause from the small crowd and pats on the back from the opposition, he declared South Africa’s innings at 425 for nine. Only one team had the chance of winning from there, but it was still a long shot.

On a pitch where the bowlers always had a chance, Bavuma’s innings was not only punctuated by an array of classy drives, cuts, pulls and vibracrete defence, but also by clarity of purpose.

Early on in his vigil, he survived with skill and bravery, and only when he was on top did he counter-punch. It was great sporting theatre, with Bavuma the main character and Jansen and Harmer playing award-winning supporting roles.

“To be able to perform like that, to be able to get the team in a very competitive position – I take a lot of pride in that,” said Bavuma in a television interview after the match.

“But also to have a chance within the series. I’ll take a lot of confidence from it. A big part of me is still in the moment. We still have a job to do with another match still to go. So, once that is gone, I'll kind of allow myself to swim in all of that.”

Day one closed with the Proteas on 20 for two and with much of day two lost to bad weather, South Africa went to stumps on 97 for five, with Bavuma unbeaten on 41.

With the sun shining on day three, Bavuma and Mulder resumed play. The latter was soon back in the pavilion after gloving a snorter from Starc to the slip cordon. South Africa were 110 for six and in deep trouble, especially as they were 1-0 down in the series.

Bavuma rose to the occasion and with wonderful support from Jansen, the pair put on 132 for the seventh wicket.

While Bavuma cherished his wicket, Jansen played with more aggression and licence – and smashed his way to a fine 85 that changed the momentum of the contest and put pressure back on the Aussies.

Marco Jansen played aggressively for his 85 in South Africa’s only innings. (Photo: Richard Huggard / Gallo Images)

When Jansen departed, caught at midwicket by Travis Head off the bowling of Boland, the score was 242.

Harmer continued to offer support to Bavuma and contributed 82 as the skipper went to his century and continued to grind Australia down.

They put on 183 for the eighth wicket and a win was out of reach of the tourists.

Bowlers step up

With a big first innings total on the board, the Proteas needed the bowling unit to back it up, especially with time now at a premium for a positive result.

Rabada, back from injury, needed four balls to dislodge left-hander Nic Maddinson to open an end late on day three.

Kagiso Rabada took four wickets in the second innings and six in the match on his return to Test cricket. (Photo: Richard Huggard / Gallo Images)

On day four, Jansen stepped up, claiming five for 33 as Australia crumbled to 99 all out.

Some shot selections will be dissected in Aussie selection meetings in the coming days, but it was a relentless onslaught by South Africa’s bowlers. Jansen might well be the best all-rounder in the sport today, while Rabada’s sheer class and presence make opponents weak at the knees – and not in a good way.

With a lead of 326 and the clock ticking, despite being a bowler short due to Nortje’s groin strain, Bavuma had no hesitation in enforcing the follow-on.

It came with an element of risk because of the shortage of a bowler, but it was a decision designed to win the match, not play for a draw. Bavuma is not only a fine batter but an astute captain who lifts his teammates and backs them to do a job.

Maddinson came and went quickly in his second dig – it would be a surprise if he retains his place for the third Test in Cape Town – falling victim to Rabada for the second time in the match.

Marnus Labuschagne, another Aussie batter under pressure, joined Head, and the pair dug in, putting on 92 for the second wicket.

Having survived being given out LBW on 32 on review, Labuschagne tried to slog Harmer over deep mid-on, only for Jansen to take a fine running catch to dismiss him for 39. Labuschagne will be on coach Andrew McDonald’s naughty step in the review.

Marco Jansen bagged 5-33 in Australia’s first innings. (Photo: Richard Huggard / Gallo Images)

Matt Renshaw and Beau Webster followed before the close of day four, leaving Boland to play nightwatchman for the second time in 24 hours.

Going into the final day, Australia required 170 to make South Africa bat again.

It was always going to be an uphill battle for the Aussies, but when the skies opened shortly before the scheduled start of play, they might have felt it was their day.

The entire final morning session was lost due to the rain. With each passing minute, South Africa’s hopes of victory were squeezed into a smaller window of opportunity.

When play did finally start at noon, after an early lunch was taken, Head and Boland ground on.

To the uninitiated, the idea of time being a factor in a sport contest that lasts five days might be an alien concept. But that is the beauty of Test cricket.

Australia still had a chance to salvage a draw from the wreckage of their first innings of 99 all out. And for more than an hour Head and Boland made the Proteas bowlers grind.

Head, the aggressive left-hander, played within himself, but was not shy to put bad balls away. He started the day on 87 and completed his first century against South Africa with a fine punch through midwicket for a boundary.

Travis Head scored a fine 121 in Australia’s second innings, but it was too little, too late. (Photo: Richard Huggard / Gallo Images)

Considering the match situation at the time, Head raised his bat but didn’t celebrate wildly, knowing there was still a lot of batting to do to save the Test.

Down the other end, Boland was immovable, playing with impeccable defensive discipline and also slashing the odd loose ball to the fence.

But when Mulder removed Head, and Rabada took care of Smith soon after, nothing could save Australia – not even the weather – as the final wickets tumbled to set up a thrilling finale at Newlands. DM

Scoreline

South Africa, 425 for 9 dec (Temba Bavuma 179, Marco Jansen 85, Simon Harmer 82, Scott Boland 5-81), beat Australia, 99 (Jansen 5-33) and 295 (Travis Head 121, Kagiso Rabada 4-77, Wiaan Mulder 3-64), by an innings and 31 runs.



