Tibet’s exile government asks Pretoria for protection, SA says leave it to SAPS

The Tibetan government in exile has called on the South African government to ensure the safety of its representative and office in South Africa after its premises in Pretoria were firebombed last week.

It also called on South African authorities to conduct a “thorough, impartial, and timely investigation” of the arson attack.

Dhundup Gyalpo, the representative of the Office of Tibet and of the Dalai Lama, the head of the government in exile, escaped injury during the 14 October attack, but their compound in Lyttelton Manor was badly damaged.

Gyalpo managed to break his bedroom window to escape the fire. The office’s religious leader was sleeping in a separate cottage that was not damaged. It was the second arson attack this year.

A fire blazes in the Lyttelton Manor home and office of the Dalai Lama’s representative in SA, Dhundup Gyalpo. (Photo Supplied / Dhundup Gyalpo)

The Kashag, or cabinet, of the Central Tibetan Administration, based in Dharamsala, India, said in a statement this week it was relieved that Gyalpo and his staff had escaped unhurt.

“Nevertheless, the incident raises serious concerns regarding their safety and security, as well as the protection of the Office and its premises.

“We acknowledge the response of the South African emergency services and the South African Police Service (SAPS). We respectfully urge the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough, impartial, and timely investigation, bring those responsible to justice in accordance with the law, and take appropriate measures to prevent any recurrence.

“Guided by the universal principles of peace, compassion, dialogue and nonviolence, we reaffirm our respect for the institutions and laws of the Republic of South Africa. We trust that this matter will be addressed through due legal process and that the necessary steps will be taken to ensure their safety and security and the continued functioning of the Office.”

It added: “We sincerely hope for a timely resolution of this matter and express our appreciation to the Government and relevant authorities of the Republic of South Africa for their attention and assistance.”

Dhundup Gyalpo, the representative of the Office of Tibet and of the Dalai Lama in South Africa, escaped injury during the 14 October attack. (Photo: Tibet.net)

Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, responded to the appeal by saying: “South Africa is a country based on the rule of law. The South African Police Services are constitutionally obliged to attend to matters where criminality is alleged.”

Daily Maverick put it to him that this was also a request for protection, not just for investigating a past crime.

He replied: “I’m not aware of the request through the diplomatic channels so I’m unable to ascertain the validity of this report at this stage.”

South Africa does not have official diplomatic relations with the Central Tibetan Administration – the Tibetan government in exile – although contact could be made through the South African High Commission in New Delhi. Daily Maverick understands that the High Commission has not received the request for protection.

On Thursday, 22 October, Brigadier Brenda Muridili, the SAPS spokesperson in Gauteng, said that investigations into the arson attack were ongoing.

International condemnation

Meanwhile, the Canadian and British High Commissions in Pretoria, as well as the US ambassador, condemned last week’s attack.

The Canadian High Commission said: “Canada condemns the attack on the house and office of the Dalai Lama’s representative in South Africa, Dhundup Gyalpo. Tibetan Buddhists everywhere have the right to practise their faith without fear. Hatred or violence against people of faith and belief – anywhere – is unacceptable.”

The British High Commission said: “The UK condemns the recent arson attack targeting the representatives of the Dalai Lama in South Africa. Violence and intimidation are unacceptable. We stand with South Africa in upholding freedom of religion or belief for all.”

US ambassador to SA, Leo Brent Bozell, posted on X that he had met Gyalpo to hear firsthand about the attack.

“I strongly condemn this apparently politically motivated attack, which fits a broader pattern of transnational repression against Tibetans worldwide. I also express my full support to the Office of Tibet and my expectation that the South African authorities expeditiously find, arrest, and hold to account the perpetrators,” said Bozell.

The Potala Palace in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, China. Tibet was annexed by China in 1951. (Photo: Kevin Frayer / Getty Images)

Tenzin Rabga Tashi of Free Tibet, the London-based organisation campaigning for Tibetan independence, said: “This is an appalling and disturbing attack and we stand in solidarity with His Holiness’ representative in South Africa. We admire his courage in seeking to go on with his work to promote the Dalai Lama’s peaceful mission with the people of South Africa, so many of whom will be equally shocked by this attack.

“Together with Tibet supporters across the world, we call on the South African police and government to do everything in their power to investigate this latest attack and ensure the safety of Representative Dhundup Gyalpo and his staff.”

Free Tibet noted on its website that: “The Office of Tibet in South Africa opened in 1997, with the approval of Nelson Mandela’s government, following a request from the Dalai Lama in 1996. It covers the African continent, has no diplomatic status and is classified as an NGO.

“Dhundup Gyalpo, who had previously served in the Bureau of the Dalai Lama in Delhi and the Tibet office in Taipei, took up the post as Representative in March, and lives and works on the same premises in Centurion. Beijing has openly pressed the South African government in Pretoria over Tibetan representation, with the government acquiescing to demands on several occasions.”

It also noted: “In 2009 the government refused the Dalai Lama a visa for a peace conference hosted by (former president Nelson) Mandela, (Archbishop Emeritus Desmond) Tutu and (former president FW) de Klerk. A Chinese embassy official confirmed to the South African Press Association that Beijing had warned that admitting him would harm bilateral relations. He was again kept out in 2011, for Tutu’s 80th birthday, and in 2014, when the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in Cape Town collapsed after laureates withdrew in protest.

“In 2018, when the then Tibetan Sikyong (president) Lobsang Sangay visited, the Chinese embassy protested formally. But his lecture still went ahead according to the Central Tibetan Administration, with the Inkatha Freedom Party – historically the Tibetan cause’s main political ally in South Africa – condemning the Chinese embassy’s conduct.” DM