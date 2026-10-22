ANC campaigner suffers electric shock and broken leg during poster drive

An ANC campaigner was hospitalised after falling 6m from a streetlight pole while putting up election posters in Orange Farm, Johannesburg.

The Ward 131 activist, whose name is known to Daily Maverick, reportedly suffered an electric shock and broke his leg during the fall, and on Wednesday was receiving treatment at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.

In a message seen by Daily Maverick, the campaigner confirmed that he had broken his leg in the fall and would require surgery to insert metal supports.

The injured leg of the ANC campaigner. (Photo: Supplied)

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the utility was aware of the incident.

The precise circumstances of the accident have not yet been established, including whether the campaigner came into contact with a live electricity cable or suffered an electric shock from the pole itself.

On 14 October, Eskom warned political parties, independent candidates, and campaign teams against attaching posters to power infrastructure, citing the severe risk of electric shocks, burns and fatal injuries. The power utility added that unauthorised campaign material obstructs routine maintenance, hinders safety inspections, and risks damaging grid infrastructure.

The ANC campaigner recovering in hospital. (Photo: Supplied)

City Power warns parties

In Raleigh Street, Yeoville, an ANC election poster has been photographed hanging from overhead cables above a street.

The photograph, supplied by the Joburg East Electricity Forum, shows the poster suspended above a street where broken traffic lights, damaged and overgrown pavements and illegal dumping are also visible.

The area is regularly plagued by electricity and water outages.

Responding to questions from Daily Maverick, City Power said it did “not permit unauthorised persons to tamper with, interfere with or attach items to its electricity infrastructure without the necessary authorisation”.

It referred to section 23 of the Greater Johannesburg Electricity By-laws, which prohibits tampering with or interfering with electricity service connections. Only authorised municipal employees or agents may make adjustments or repairs to this infrastructure.

City Power warned that unauthorised activity could compromise the safety and integrity of the electricity network. “Any unauthorised activity involving this infrastructure is unacceptable,” it said.

The entity referred questions about the municipal regulations governing the display of political posters to the City of Johannesburg.

The City’s Outdoor Advertising By-law, 2018, regulates the placement of election posters, including their attachment to streetlight poles. Suspending posters from overhead cables appears to contravene these requirements.

Daily Maverick asked ANC Greater Johannesburg regional spokesperson Mantombi Nkosi whether the party is assisting the injured activist and if safety directives were issued following Eskom’s warning. Questions were also raised regarding poster placements on Raleigh Street, but no response was received by the time of publication. DM



