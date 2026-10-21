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Iraq closes Sheeb border crossing with Iran to check security, sources say

Iraq has closed the busy Sheeb border crossing with Iran to review security and install detection equipmentto stop the smuggling of prohibited materials, an Iraqi border official said on Wednesday.

Reuters
By Reuters
21 Oct
A handout picture made available the Iranian Parliament Speaker's Office shows, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (R) greets Iraqi Prime minister Ali Al-Zaidi (L) during a meeting in Tehran, Iran, 23 July 2026. The Iraqi prime minister is on an official diplomatic trip to Tehran to hold talks with senior Iranian officials. EPA/IRANIAN PARLIAMENT SPEAKER OFFICE / HANDOUT RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV. (As mandated by Iran's Directorate General for Foreign Media) -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALESA handout picture made available the Iranian Parliament Speaker's Office shows, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (R) greets Iraqi Prime minister Ali Al-Zaidi (L) during a meeting in Tehran, Iran, 23 July 2026. The Iraqi prime minister is on an official diplomatic trip to Tehran to hold talks with senior Iranian officials. EPA/IRANIAN PARLIAMENT SPEAKER OFFICE / HANDOUT RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV. (As mandated by Iran's Directorate General for Foreign Media) -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES


Sheeb would be closed to passengers, vehicles and commercial trucks until further notice, two other sources at the crossing said.

Iraq ordered the closure of another crossing with Iran, Shalamcheh, in September as a precaution after drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, two security sources said at the time. Riyadh said the drones had been launched from Iraq.

The current security measures at Sheeb are weak and inadequate, the Iraqi border crossings official told Reuters.

(Reporting by Aref Mohammed, additional reporting by Ahmed Rasheed and Muayad Hameed ; Writing by Tala Ramadan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

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