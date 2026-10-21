Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane recently lamented the lack of a lethal goal-poacher for him to pick for the national team. Of course, there are options such as Lyle Foster and Evidence Makgopa, whom he could not use due to fitness issues. This handed an opportunity to Makgopa’s Orlando Pirates teammate Yanela Mbuthuma to put his hand up, and he impressed.

There is also the experienced Iqraam Rayners, who offers Mosimane a different profile due to his nimbleness and movement off the ball, as opposed to the traditional N0 9s he usually competes with for the striker position. But at 30 years old, he is not a long-term option for Mosimane.

Bafana’s centre-back surplus

While this is the troublesome headache that Mosimane has to contend with as he searches for an attacker as lethal as former Bafana stars Benni McCarthy and Katlego Mphela, defensively the Bafana Bafana coach has a much healthier headache.

At right back he can call on quality options such as Thabang Matuludi (Mamelodi Sundowns) and Kamogelo Sebelebele (Orlando Pirates), who both recently impressed in the absence of regular right back Khuliso Mudau. The latter is out long-term with an achilles injury.

Meanwhile, at left back, Aubrey Modiba is competing against Samukele Kabini. The latter can also play in the centre-back position. But this is a position in which Mosimane is truly blessed with options.

Samukele Kabini’s versatility in defence makes him an invaluable asset for Bafana Bafana. (Photo: Daniel Hlongwane / Gallo Images)

The players who sit at the summit of the pecking order when fit are US-based Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Ime Okon (who plays his soccer for German side Hannover 96) and Olwethu Makhanya. The last player on this list, Makhanya, recently moved to Scottish soccer giants Rangers from US outfit Philadelphia Union.

Makhanya has quickly slotted into the starting lineup of Rangers and is established as a cult figure among the club’s following. So great has he been that just a couple of months after his arrival there is already speculation that he may only remain for one season in Glasgow.

This is the “top three” from the South African surplus of centre backs, with all of them under the age of 23. Of course, on the periphery there is also quality for Mosimane to consider. Mamelodi Sundowns’ Khulumani Ndamane (22) is one of those options.

Olwethu Makhanya of South Africa (centre) chases down Moncada Zeledon of Nicaragua during an international friendly match. (Photo: Daniel Hlongwane / Gallo Images)

When Bafana Bafana began their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualification quest in September with victories over Guinea and Eritrea, as well as 1-0 friendly match victory over Egypt, Mbokazi was absent due to a lack of match fitness after recovering from an injury suffered in training for his club Chicago Fire.

The Mbekezeli Mbokazi factor

This opened the door for Mbokazi’s former Pirates teammates Lebone Seema to be included in the squad, and he went on to make his Bafana Bafana debut against the Egyptians in Cairo.

“We hope Mbokazi will be fit and will be back [with Bafana in the next international window],” said South African Football Association President Danny Jordaan at a recent press conference.

“This will give coach Pitso a good problem, that he has so many high-quality defenders [to choose from]. Which now will include Mbokazi, as well as other players who were injured and are returning to full fitness.”

Defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi (No 14) was the most impressive player for South Africa at the 2026 Fifa World Cup. (Photo: Fran Santiago / Getty Images)

Bafana Bafana’s next assignment will be a double-header of Afcon qualifiers against Kenya, who are currently coached by South Africa’s all-time top goal scorer and soccer legend McCarthy. They play the first match on Friday, 13 November at Orlando Stadium. They then play in Nairobi four days later.

“We are all looking forward to a wonderful match [against Kenya] in November at Orlando Stadium. Bafana must qualify for the 2030 World Cup. Also, Banyana Banyana must qualify for the World Cup. So, those are the long-term objectives of what we want to achieve,” said Jordaan.

There is also Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi, who brings experience and leadership to the national team and was a trusted soldier of Mosimane’s predecessor Hugo Broos. On the outside, former Kaizer Chiefs defender Aden McCarthy (22) is performing exceptionally well for his Azerbaijani club, Sabah.

Aden McCarthy of Sabah in action against Manchester United in the European Champions League. (Photo: Ernest Kolodziej / Eurasia Sport Images / Getty Images)

McCarthy, who is the son of former Bafana Bafana defender Fabian McCarthy, is participating in this season’s European Champions League and scored his first goal in the competition as his club lost 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in the league phase on Tuesday, 20 October.

He is probably not far from Mosimane’s radar. The same is true for centre backs such as Siyabonga Ngezana. The Romania-based defender missed out of the 2026 World Cup due to a knee injury, but if he regains full fitness and regains his place in the starting lineup for his club, he is also a contender.

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane is happy to have multiple options when picking his team. (Photo: Daniel Hlongwane / Gallo Images)

This is a headache that Mosimane welcomes based on his recent statements, when the Bafana Bafana coach said: “A lot of guys are doing well and they need to be given an opportunity.

“It’s also important that we stack our options. We need to stack. We need to learn from the Bokke. They can play anybody [in any position]... There is talent stacked in the team, it does not matter who plays.

“So, we need to have that culture as well [in the country’s soccer landscape],” said Mosimane. DM