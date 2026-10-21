A car burns in Paris on 17 October as Gilets Jaunes (Yellow Vests) join youth-led school blockades. Originally started by student unions to protest underfunding, poor infrastructure and teacher shortages, the demonstrations have expanded as the Gilets Jaunes bring broader demands against austerity, high living costs and rising fuel prices. (Photo: Carl Court / Getty Images) A protester walks past a burning newsstand during demonstrations on 17 October in Paris. (Photo: Carl Court / Getty Images) Protesters vandalise a retail store during a demonstration near Place de la République, Paris, on 17 October. (Photo: Carl Court / Getty Images) A firefighter sprays a burning home after the Norte Fire swept through San Juan Capistrano, California, on 17 October. Driven by high winds, the fire burnt nearly 500 acres and destroyed multiple structures within hours. (Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) A helicopter drops water on the Bryson Fire in Malibu, California, on 15 October. The wind-fuelled blaze burned 146 acres before fire crews reached 100% containment on 19 October. (Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) US President Donald Trump gestures to reporters in the Oval Office on 20 October. Trump and Vice-President JD Vance announced a new $25-million fraud whistleblower programme offering up to $30,000 to citizens providing tips that lead to convictions or enforcement actions. (Photo: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images) US Vice-President JD Vance speaks at a campaign rally in Hendersonville, North Carolina, on 19 October ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. (Photo: Kenny Holston / Pool / Getty Images) A technician retrieves a Quantum Systems Vector AI fixed-wing reconnaissance drone during an exercise in central Germany on 20 October. The German drone maker, which partners with Ukrainian companies, produces aerial, ground, and sea-based reconnaissance, interceptor and combat systems. (Photo: Sean Gallup / Getty Images) An aerial view shows the submerged Somang village re-emerging in the Karian reservoir due to an El Niño-driven drought in Lebak, Indonesia, on 17 October. The village was flooded during the construction of the Karian Dam (2015–2023) to supply water to Jakarta, but prolonged dry conditions have exposed the ruins of former homes and mosques. (Photo: Ulet Ifansasti / Getty Images) Sunrise over the Melbourne skyline during gallops ahead of the Cox Plate, at Flemington Racecourse on 20 October. (Photo: Vince Caligiuri / Getty Images) A deer during sunrise at Richmond Park in London on 19 October. The deer rut, or mating season, takes place in the autumn as red stags and fallow bucks compete for females. (Photo: Brook Mitchell / Getty Images) A protester carrying a cat on his back takes part in an education demonstration in Thessaloniki, Greece, on 21 October. The nationwide rally, joined by students, teachers, and public sector workers across Greek cities, targeted the housing crisis, rising prices and the cost of living. (Photo: Achilleas Chiras / EPA) Singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves performs at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on 19 October. (Photo: John Shearer / Getty Images for ABA) Pope Leo XIV greets the faithful during his weekly general audience, in Vatican City on 21 October as he continues his post-operative recovery following surgery for pulmonary adenocarcinoma on 13 October. (Photo: Fabio Frustaci / EPA) Thais Fidelis of Team Brazil competes in the Women’s Balance Beam Qualification during day three of the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Rotterdam on 19 October. (Photo: Adam Pretty / Getty Images)



