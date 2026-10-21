Favourite book. Recently and of all time?

A recent read I enjoyed is Sex and Rage by Eve Babitz. My all-time favourites range from Melville’s Moby Dick to Fifty Sounds by Polly Barton. Also anything by James Schuyler.

Favourite film. Of all time and recently?

I love Minari (2020), Roma (2018) and, more recently, I’m Still Here (2024).

Favourite series. Recently and of all time?

I’m a big fan of the BBC series The Durrells; my favourite ongoing show is probably Severance.

What is the most random thing you’ve ordered online?

Silicone heel protectors for uncomfortable shoes.

What is the last thing on your phone that you took a screenshot of?

Ceramic mugs by a brand called Female Alchemy on Substack.

What app do you spend the most time on?

WhatsApp.

What’s your favourite piece of trivia?

Possibly the first English work of science fiction is an early 17th-century novel about a man travelling to the moon via swan power.

If you could relive one specific experience, what would it be?

My 2024 study-abroad term in the US, getting a taste of the New England liberal arts college experience.

Window seat or aisle seat?

Aisle all the way.

If you could live as someone else for the day, who would it be and why?

Merve Emre. I admire her podcast and wish I could interview her guests and pitch ideas to her editors.

Career highlight?

Creative-directing my alma mater Keble College’s 2024 ball.

What are people always surprised to learn about you?

I used to do belly dancing.

You’ve just been arrested. What crime were you likely to have committed?

Art theft.

If you weren’t working in your current role, what industry would you be in?

I’ve always dreamt of working in fine art restoration.

What is the most-worn item in your wardrobe?

Silver hoop earrings.

What’s the best advice you’ve received?

Gaining a sense of belonging in intimidating spaces is a matter of letting yourself take up space there as quickly as possible.

Name one person you admire?

Eileen Myles.

What’s your current guilty pleasure?

Deep, long baths and bingeing sitcoms.

If you could travel anywhere tomorrow, where would you go?

Florence.



