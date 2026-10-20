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Trump says Ukraine has to want to settle war

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Ukraine to make a deal to settle the war with Russia.

Reuters
By Reuters
20 Oct
Trump announces whistleblower fund to crack down on tax fraud US President Donald Trump responds to a question from the news media following his remarks about efforts to crack down on taxpayer fraud in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 20 October 2026. Trump and Vice President Vance announced a whistleblower program encouraging the public to report taxpayer fraud. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO / POOL


"Ukraine has to want to settle this war," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff was in Oslo, Norway, on Tuesday for talks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the search for an end to Russia's four-year invasion of Ukraine.

Trump suggested Moscow had the upper hand in the fight because "Russia is a big machine - they just keep grinding forward, and that's what they've done. They've taken a very large piece of land."


(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Caitlin Webber and David Ljunggren)

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