The hidden grocery cost: How top-up shopping is becoming a budget of its own

Milk runs out. Bread and eggs need replacing. Lunchbox items disappear. Toiletries need to be restocked. A few things are picked up for supper.

Each transaction can feel small enough to disappear into the month. Together, they can materially change the grocery budget.

Consider an illustrative household that spends R5,500 on its main grocery shop, followed by four smaller purchases of R500, R650, R800 and R400.

The household may think of its grocery bill as R5,500. By the next payday, it has actually spent R7,850.

Those smaller purchases added R2,350 - almost 43% on top of the original shop.

Every household will have a different number. The point is that fragmented spending is much harder to see than one large till slip.

Why the smaller grocery trips matter

Grocery spending does not always happen in one predictable monthly transaction.

According to NielsenIQ, research has highlighted a broader shift towards more frequent shopping trips and smaller purchasing missions, making spending increasingly fragmented across multiple transactions.

That matters because looking only at the payday shop no longer gives a complete picture of what groceries cost across the month.

Top-up shopping is often presented as a budgeting problem. In reality, many of these purchases are entirely predictable and necessary.

Fresh food needs replacing. Plans change. Children finish certain products sooner than expected. A braai comes up. Someone works late and the dinner plan changes.

Top-up shopping is often simply how households balance convenience, fresh-food needs and cash flow throughout the month.

The challenge is making sure those smaller purchases remain visible.

Lower food inflation does not mean groceries suddenly feel cheap

There is some positive news in the inflation picture. Statistics South Africa reported that annual inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages slowed to 0.9% in July 2026, its lowest level in more than 16 years.

But households may not feel the same level of relief across their grocery baskets. Earlier in the year, Stats SA recorded meat inflation of 7.3%, while black tea was 8.3% higher year on year.

Other household costs were also rising. In June, transport inflation reached 12.7%, while fuel prices were 34.3% higher than a year earlier.

So even as overall food inflation slows, groceries still have to fit alongside petrol, electricity, school costs, transport and other monthly expenses. The pressure comes from managing all of these costs together, not groceries in isolation.

A household food basket already represents a significant expense

The scale becomes clearer when looking at the cost of a defined household food basket.

The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity group's Household Affordability Index priced its monitored household food basket at R5,479.80 in August 2026.

In Johannesburg, the basket was higher at R5,655.03.

These figures are not an average of what every South African household spends. They track a defined basket of foods to measure household affordability.

But they provide useful context.

Against a food basket already costing more than R5,000, another R500, R650 or R800 grocery trip is not necessarily a small expense.

Several of those purchases in the same month can materially change what the household ultimately spends.

The smaller purchases need their own budget line

The simplest way to uncover this hidden part of the grocery budget is to count the whole month.

Go back to the illustrative household:

Main grocery shop: R5,500

First top-up: R500

Mid-month top-up: R650

Weekend shop: R800

Final essentials before payday: R400

Total grocery spend: R7,850

The individual top-ups may not have felt substantial when they happened.

Together, they added R2,350 to the household's grocery spend.

That does not mean those purchases were unnecessary. Many may have been essentials.

What changes is visibility.

Once the household knows it is spending closer to R7,850 than R5,500, it can make more informed decisions about how much to budget, when convenience is worthwhile and where discounts may genuinely help.

Count the whole month, not only the big shop

Modern household spending is increasingly fragmented, and groceries are a good example.

A carefully planned payday shop can be followed by hundreds or even thousands of rand in smaller transactions before the next payday.

Instead of asking only:

How much was the big grocery shop?

Ask:

What did groceries cost from one payday to the next?

For the illustrative household in this article, those two questions produced a difference of R2,350.

Top-up purchases are not necessarily the problem. The important thing is making them visible.

Once the full number is known, households can see where the money is going, where discounts are helping and what needs to be planned for next month.

Where grocery discounts can help

Tracking smaller grocery trips gives households a clearer view of what they are really spending across the month. Discounts do something different: they can help reduce the cost of those purchases when they are already necessary.

Prime South Africa clients can add Prime Advantage for R40 a month, giving qualifying members access to selected grocery discounts and other rewards.

Prime Advantage members can access qualifying discounts across selected grocery items at participating retailers. Depending on qualifying products, available discounts and applicable monthly limits, potential grocery savings can reach up to R4,500 a month, subject to programme rules.

The useful role for a household is not to treat Prime Advantage as a budgeting tool. It is to use qualifying discounts on items that were already going to be bought.

For example, a R500 mid-month grocery trip may include milk, bread, toiletries and other household essentials. If some of those planned items qualify for discounts, the total cost of that top-up can come down.

That matters because these smaller trips are often unavoidable. Fresh food runs out, school items need replacing and household essentials do not always last until the next payday.

The aim is therefore simple: track the full grocery spend separately, then use available discounts to reduce the cost of the purchases that were going to happen anyway.

See how much Prime SA could save you

Measure the value you actually use

The same principle applies across the month.

Track the main grocery shop and every smaller grocery purchase between one payday and the next.

Then track the actual value of qualifying discounts used during those purchases.

At month-end, compare that saving with the R40 Prime Advantage membership fee.

That gives a more realistic picture than focusing on the maximum possible saving.

Different households will use the programme differently. One may use several grocery discounts each month. Another may get more value from other Prime Advantage benefits .

The useful measure is not what could theoretically be saved.

It is what was actually used. DM

Disclaimer

T&Cs apply.

Prime Advantage membership savings are based on monthly reward allowance and administered by Advantage Rewards. Potential savings depend on the qualifying benefits used and are not guaranteed. Car insurance benefits are underwritten by Santam Structured Insurance Ltd, a licensed non-life insurer and authorised FSP 1027. Prime South Africa is an authorised FSP 41040.

