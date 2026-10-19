Spier’s Ideology collection explores Grenache in three unique expressions

Spier Wine Farm has released the Ideology collection, a limited-release range where ideas meet oenology, giving its winemakers the freedom to explore their creativity and craft interesting, distinctive wines.

For this year’s collection, the winemakers’ curiosity and creativity turned to Grenache, and winemaker Tania Kleintjes selected organically grown Grenache from Paarl to explore this versatile grape cultivar in three directions: Grenache Noir, Grenache Blanc and Grenache Rosé.

Cellar Master Johan Jordaan says Grenache is an often-overlooked cultivar. “Grenache is the grape that took Cinderella from the kitchen to the ballroom. It’s extraordinarily versatile and capable of producing wines with both character and elegance when given the opportunity.”

“It might be less familiar to many South Africans, but it’s very easy to fall for.”

The creative thinking behind the wines is reflected on the bottles. Johan’s hand-drawn sketches, words and observations feature on the Ideology labels, drawn from the notebook he uses to capture ideas from the vineyard, cellar and tasting room.

For Jordaan, doodling is part of his creative process. “I’m by no means an artist, but for me drawing is a way of focusing, thinking and making sense of ideas. Often ideas stay on a page. In this case, they all made it into the bottle,” says Jordaan.

The three expressions – Grenache Blanc, Grenache Rosé and Grenache Noir – are all made from organically grown grapes, with limited intervention in the cellar, showcasing the versatility of this grape varietal and its ability to produce medium-bodied, aromatic wines.

The grapes for the Grenache Blanc, made from the white-berried mutation of Grenache Noir, were harvested at optimal ripeness, destemmed and crushed into stainless-steel tanks to retain freshness and concentrate intense fruit aromas. The juice was fermented in temperature-controlled stainless-steel tanks and allowed to mature for four months on its gross lees to enhance its structure.

The wine opens with inviting aromas of ripe stone fruit, white peach and fresh pear, layered with subtle notes of melon. Delicate floral aromas of elderflower, frangipani blossoms and jasmine add elegance and lift to the bouquet. The palate is textured and beautifully balanced, offering generous fruit concentration with a juicy, mouthwatering finish.

Harvested from young, trellised vines growing in deep, fertile, weathered shale with a high percentage of clay, the grapes for the Grenache Rosé experienced no skin contact. The juice was fermented in temperature-controlled stainless-steel tanks and allowed to mature for four months on its gross lees to create depth and structure.

Crisp and refreshing, the wine opens up with ruby grapefruit, pomegranate and cranberry aromas, followed by hints of orchard blossom, ending with a crisp finish and beautiful texture.

For the Grenache Noir, the grapes were harvested at optimal ripeness early in the morning. In the cellar, the bunches were hand-sorted, with semi-carbonic maceration methods used during natural fermentation, which took place in a combination of stainless-steel tanks and small barrels to enhance the intense fruit aromas.

The wine is vibrant and expressive. Aromas of ripe mulberry and juicy cherries are layered with delicate violets, sweet baking spices, fennel seed and subtle hints of vanilla. The palate is elegant yet generous, with fine, silky tannins supporting the vibrant red fruit core. A beautifully layered structure carries through to a long, refined finish.

The three wines in the collection are available in limited quantities, exclusively from Spier Wine Farm and online. DM