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Kenya confirms eighth Ebola case as regional outbreak spreads

NAIROBI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Kenya has confirmed one more Ebola case, bringing the total number of infections in the country to eight, Director-General for Health Patrick Amoth said on Sunday.

Reuters
By Reuters
19 Oct
Ten people linked to Kenya's first-ever Ebola case quarantined epaselect epa13287595 A Kenyan health worker in full Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) inside a designated Ebola isolation ward during a media tour at the Nairobi Hospital East Wing Ebola Preparedness Facility, a day after Kenya's first confirmed Ebola patient died while receiving treatment at the facility in Nairobi, Kenya, 07 October 2026. Health Minister, Aden Duale on 07 October announced that they had placed 10 people in quarantine and identified 57 other contacts of the Kenyan patient who traveled from the Democratic Republic of Congo and died at a hospital in Nairobi on 05 October. EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU


"Today, 38 people were tested, and one tested positive for Ebola," Amoth said in an interview on Kenya's Citizen TV.

"He is a 49-year-old man who is not a healthcare worker. He developed fever, headache and muscle pain."

Amoth said the new case was a patient attendant who cleaned utensils and linens, and he was probably exposed to Kenya's first Ebola case, discovered earlier this month, in a man who travelled from Democratic Republic of Congo to Nairobi and died at a Nairobi hospital on October 5.

The latest case developed symptoms on Saturday, was separated from other people in quarantine, and was tested for the virus with the result returning positive on Sunday, a health ministry source said.

Kenya has been on heightened alert, as a major Ebola outbreak centered in Congo has spread across borders in the region.

Congo confirmed on Sunday that its outbreak had spread to an eighth province, North Ubangi, underscoring concerns about wider regional transmission.


(Reporting by Humphrey Malalo, Silvia Aloisi and Ammu Kannampilly; Writing by Bate Felix and Maxwell Akalaaare Adombila; Editing by Silvia Aloisi and Edmund Klamann)

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