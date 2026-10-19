Brazil’s Bolsonaro, Lula spar in first debate as personal attacks fly



Polls before the debate suggested Bolsonaro, the son of former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, would enter the October 25 vote as the favorite after finishing nearly two points ahead of Lula in the election's first round earlier this month.

But surveys have also shown a narrowing race, and Lula has expressed confidence he can be the first candidate since Brazil's return to democracy in the 1980s to finish second in the first round and go on to win the election.

The debate, which allowed the candidates to tensely move about the stage and interact with each other with limited moderation from the host, turned quickly into a heated exchange of corruption accusations and personal attacks.

Lula pressed Bolsonaro on alleged links to jailed banker Daniel Vorcaro, and Bolsonaro questioned Lula about accusations involving his son and a pension fraud scandal.

"Lying is the Bolsonaro family’s strong suit," Lula said, while Bolsonaro said Lula has a "very clear problem in your DNA" and is "always tainted by corruption."

Sunday's debate was the first between Lula and Senator Bolsonaro after the candidates both declined previous opportunities. A second debate is scheduled for October 23 just ahead of the runoff.

Lula told reporters before the debate that he hoped to win over the 33 million voters who stayed home in the election's first round, equal to about one in five eligible voters.

TENSE EXCHANGES

The debate's format at times fueled tense exchanges and vocal frustration from the audience.

A confident Bolsonaro gestured and paced several times behind Lula when it was the president's turn to speak, a move that moderators said was within the rules but that drew complaints from Lula's team.

"Bolsonaro had a slight advantage overall, more so based on posture than on content, because Lula was uncomfortable and nervous throughout the entire debate," said ⁠Lucas de ​Aragao, a partner at Brasilia-based consultancy Arko Advice.

At one point, Lula refused to stand near Bolsonaro, calling him a "militiaman," alluding to allegations of the senator's ties to Rio de Janeiro paramilitary groups. Bolsonaro, in turn, quipped that it was good he had left his wallet behind, an apparent jab at Lula’s 2017 corruption conviction that was later annulled.

The candidates largely repeated campaign promises on policy. Bolsonaro, for example, pledged to designate Brazil’s major gangs and militias as narco-terrorist organizations and build more than half a million prison spaces.

Lula defended his economic record, arguing that growth comes from putting money “in the hands of many” rather than a few, and pointed to above-inflation minimum wage increases during his presidency as a sign of his commitment.

The candidates clashed over high food prices, which have weighed on Lula's support even with inflation falling and unemployment hitting a record low.

"Is food more expensive or cheaper? How long has it been since you put a piece of meat in your freezer?” asked Bolsonaro.

The candidates also accused each other of betraying national sovereignty. Lula accused the Bolsonaros of lobbying the US to impose tariffs on Brazil and of hoping Brazil would suffer.

"It’s notable to the Brazilian people that the Bolsonaro family is subordinate to American interests," Lula said.

Bolsonaro rejected Lula's claims and said that under Lula, Brazil was “subordinate to globalists and terrorists.”

BITTER POLITICS

Earlier on Sunday, Bolsonaro supporters filled Sao Paulo’s Paulista Avenue, while Lula supporters packed the plaza at the heart of Brasilia’s government district, and students in Rio de Janeiro marched against Bolsonaro.

The demonstrations laid bare some of the grievances behind the polarization that has gridlocked Brazilian politics for nearly a decade.

Many Bolsonaro supporters believe Lula should be imprisoned over corruption scandals that engulfed his Workers’ Party. Many Lula supporters, meanwhile, say former President Bolsonaro’s conviction for a coup attempt was justified.

In Sao Paulo, demonstrators hoisted a giant inflatable of Lula in a prison uniform.

“I don’t like bandits. Out with Lula!” said protester Vera de Sousa.

In Brasilia, rally-goers chanted “Bolsonaro in jail” beside an effigy of the former president with bloodied hands.

“We need the current government to remain in power. If another government comes in, we’re - excuse my language - screwed,” said Lula supporter Sonia Maria.

Lula spent 580 days in prison in 2018 and 2019 on a corruption conviction that was later annulled over flaws in the investigation and legal proceedings.

Former President Bolsonaro was sentenced to 27 years for plotting a coup after losing his 2022 reelection bid to Lula. He is serving the sentence under house arrest because of health problems. The younger Bolsonaro has called his father’s trial a “farce” and has pledged to seek amnesty for him if elected president.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle and Luis Nova in Brasilia; Andre Romani and Sebastian Rocandio in Sao Paulo; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Cynthia Osterman, Deepa Babington and Lincoln Feast.)