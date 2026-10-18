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Macron condemns “shocking” scenes of violence across France


PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron condemned on Sunday what he called the "dissenters" who looted and vandalised cities in "shocking" scenes across France on the sidelines of protests over the cost of living.

Reuters
By Reuters
18 Oct
Interministerial crisis meeting In France(From L) France's Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin, France's Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, France's President Emmanuel Macron, France's Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, and French Government Secretary General Laurence Marion take part in an Interministerial Crisis Meeting chaired by France's President at the Elysee Presidential Palace, in Paris, France, 18 October 2026, the day after riots and looting on the sidelines of nationwide protests against the high cost of living. The French president was to give a televised address at 18:00 GMT on 18 October 2026, his office said, in the wake of violent protests that rocked the country. The broadcast was to take place after a meeting between Macron and various ministers, the Elysee said. EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT


"Looking at these images, we have all asked ourselves: what was going through their minds? How can French people do this to France?" Macron said in a televised address to the nation. "Nothing justifies it, nothing explains it, nothing excuses it. Tonight, we all feel anger and shame."

Macron, whose final six months in office are being shaped by mounting political, fiscal and social pressures, said he had ordered a review to determine whether there had been failings in intelligence gathering or police preparedness before protests that were later marred by looting and violence.

He said prefects and mayors would be empowered to ban certain gatherings where necessary.

Macron also said he had asked the government to bring together students, teachers, lawmakers, trade union representatives and business leaders this week to formulate what he described as "concrete proposals" to address the crisis, without providing further details.

"We must sit around the table and build solutions together," he said.


(Reporting by Michel Rose and Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Richard Lough)

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