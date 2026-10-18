Lifesaving World Champs put Nelson Mandela Bay to the test

With the 2026 Lifesaving World Championships opening on 25 November, the clock is ticking for Nelson Mandela Bay to get its venues and beachfront ready for an influx of international competitors.

At Newton Park swimming pool, repairs are under way and specialised timing equipment still needs to be procured and installed. At Kings Beach, a recurring sewage spill has raised fresh concerns about one of the event’s key venues.

Despite these challenges, municipal officials and Lifesaving South Africa (LSA) say preparations are progressing well and the metro will be ready to welcome the world’s top competitive lifesavers.

Last week, LSA and the City’s political head of sport, recreation, arts and culture, Sinebhongo Kwatsha, said work was progressing well and that contracts for the remaining equipment and upgrades would soon be finalised.

“We would like to acknowledge not only the City, but every community organisation that has come on board to assist. This is such an important event for the sport of competitive lifesaving, and for the community of Nelson Mandela Bay, and we are happy to see everyone band together to make it a success,” said LSA board member Dhaya Sewduth.

A month ago, councillors in wards where the bulk of the activities for the 18-day competition are meant to take place, voiced some serious concerns around budget availability, the procurement of highly specialised equipment and the municipality seemingly dragging its feet in preparing for an event that has been on the books for several months.

The Lifesaving World Championship is expected to bring more than 2,500 competitors, as well as their crews and supporters, to Gqeberha in the weeks leading up to the event, scheduled to take place between 25 November and 13 December. With visitors expected from all over the world, the event is expected to inject an estimated R350-million into the local economy.

Kings Beach is earmarked as a key venue, but a recurring sewage spill has raised concerns. (Photo: Supplied)

For the beachfront portion of the event, Kings Beach was earmarked as the venue, but was in dire need of upgrades to its ablution facilities, as well as the lighting in and around the parking area and nearby promenade.

Security concerns stretched beyond lighting, and challenges around overgrown vegetation in public spaces – which often housed vagrants – was another big question mark.

Swimming pool concerns

The situation at the Newton Park Swimming Pool, set to host a large number of competitive events, was even more worrisome.

Loose tiles meant the pool itself was not up to standard, while officials still needed to procure a suitable scoreboard, screens and poolside touchpads needed for timekeeping purposes.

On-site municipal officials said the whole facility also needed a fresh coat of paint before welcoming upwards of 2,500 international competitors.

Questions to municipal communication officials on the readiness of the facility, the required budget, and the advertising of contracts went unanswered.

However, mayoral committee member overseeing sport, recreation, arts and culture, Sinebhongo Kwatsha, said the feedback they received from weekly meetings between the municipality and LSA’s local organising committee was positive, and while deadlines might be tight, everything was still on schedule.

She said the Newton Park pool had been drained and repairs were ongoing, and the required screens were being installed. Acquiring and installing the touchpads would be done as soon as the appointment of the relevant service provider had been finalised.

The Newton Park municipal swimming pool is earmarked as the venue for pool-based events at the 2026 Lifesaving World Championship, scheduled for the end of November. However, several concerns have been raised about the facility’s readiness to host the international competition, which could bring a massive economic and tourism boost to Nelson Mandela Bay. (Photo: swimhistory.co.za)

“With regard to the beachfront, security is our main priority. There is a plan in place to light up our entire coastline, from Wells Estate, all the way to First Beacon. Kings Beach and our main tourist beaches are right in the middle of that section.

“The work taking place now goes beyond just one event. It is about creating jobs and giving back to the community.

“While the Lifesaving World Championship is the priority right now, these upgrades will go a long way towards the upcoming festive season and the safety and security of our residents and visitors.

“The short answer is, we are ready,” said Kwatsha.

Community organisations boost efforts

Chairperson of Summerstrand Neighbourhood Watch Ian Millar said their teams had been working alongside municipal contractors in recent weeks to trim back overgrown bushes around Kings Beach to assist with beautification and security concerns.

“We have a good relationship with officials at the city’s Parks Department. There is still quite a bit that needs to be done, but we are happy to see movement in the right direction.”

In recent months, Millar and his associates, along with the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber’s Beachfront Cluster, had spent a tidy sum on solar lights in the coastal suburb of Summerstrand, and he said more upgrades were in the pipeline.

Community movement TidyNMB has been doing its own running updates on the city’s state of readiness for the global sporting event, highlighting the positives, as well as the negatives, as they arise.

Municipal officials paint wooden fencing along Marine Drive in Summerstrand, Gqeberha, last week, highlighted by community movement TidyNMB. (Photo: Supplied / TidyNMB)

TidyNMB last week praised the municipality for hearing the calls for maintenance on wooden fencing along the main beachfront route, bringing a noticeable improvement to the dreary old poles along Marine Drive.

Sewage concerns

Unfortunately, at the weekend, TidyNMB also had to shine a spotlight on a recurring sewage spill at the Kings Beach parking lot, leading to a foul-smelling health hazard at one of the World Championship’s crucial venues. But rather than assign blame, TidyNMB called for collaboration.

“With just 39 days until the Lifesaving World Championship begins, this needs urgent investigation and a coordinated response. This is precisely where collaboration between the municipality, private sector and community can make a difference.

“Let’s identify the problem, establish who can help and work together to resolve it urgently,” the organisation posted on its social media channels.

Sewduth singled out TidyNMB as a crucial unofficial partner to ensure Nelson Mandela Bay was ready to play host.

“We have to acknowledge movements like TidyNMB, as well as other community organisations, for their assistance and input.

“Lifesaving is a sport that is grounded in community participation, and knows what it is to give back to the community as every competitor serves as a lifeguard.

“And beyond every member’s contribution to their local community, this sporting event will also contribute massively to the local economy through tourism and marketing Nelson Mandela Bay as a destination.”

Competitors in the women’s U17 Iron Women race on the start line during the 2026 DHL South African National Lifesaving Championships held in Gqeberha on 30 March. (Photo: Halden Krog)

Sewduth reiterated Kwatsha’s feedback, saying their teams in Gqeberha were working closely with municipal officials on preparing the beachfront and the Newton Park Swimming Pool, and weekly meetings were providing the positive feedback they were hoping for.

“The collaboration between ourselves as the host organisation, the municipality and the local business community has been outstanding. We are working hard, and deadlines are tight, but we are confident that we will host a great event for our sport, for Nelson Mandela Bay and for the broader Eastern Cape as well,” said Sewduth. DM