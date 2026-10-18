LOCAL ELECTIONS 2026
Build your own coalition in Joburg, eThekwini, Tshwane and Cape Town
In most of South Africa’s metros no party is expected to win a majority in the 4 November elections. Here, you can build your own coalition in four metros, based on different polls, to see how different parties could build a majority.
A man fills in the voting forms before casting his vote at the IEC polling station in the St Hubert Catholic Church in Alexandra, Johannesburg. (Photo: Chris Collingridge)
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