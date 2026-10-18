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Local Government Elections 202617Days to
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LOCAL ELECTIONS 2026

Build your own coalition in Joburg, eThekwini, Tshwane and Cape Town

In most of South Africa’s metros no party is expected to win a majority in the 4 November elections. Here, you can build your own coalition in four metros, based on different polls, to see how different parties could build a majority.

Daily Maverick
By Daily Maverick
18 Oct
A man stands at a voting booth bearing the IEC logo in a polling stationA man fills in the voting forms before casting his vote at the IEC polling station in the St Hubert Catholic Church in Alexandra, Johannesburg. (Photo: Chris Collingridge)

By-elections-17 June 2026
IEC officials prepare a voting station at a church in Alexandra for local elections in Johannesburg on 18 May 2011. (Photo: EPA / Kim Ludbrook)
The election results screen at the Independent Electoral Commission's Results Operation Centre in Pretoria on Tuesday, 2 November 2021. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed) <br>
The results screen during the 2021 local government elections. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
Sarietha Engelbrecht (39) an election observer registered with the Ground Work Collective, French School voting station in Sea Point, Cape Town on 29 May 2024. (Photo: Shelley Christians)
An election observer registered with the Ground Work Collective at the French School voting station in Sea Point, Cape Town, on 29 May 2024. (Photo: Shelley Christians)


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