The Proteas have made some tactical squad changes before the team’s second Test match against Australia in Gqeberha, which begins on Sunday, 18 October. Batter Tristan Stubbs has been completely dropped from the team, with Matthew Breetzke picked in his place.

Breetzke scored a total of 171 runs across the three matches in the recent one-day international (ODI) series against Australia, and is in line to play just his third Test match. The Proteas won that battle 2-1.

Meanwhile, Kyle Verreynne will remain part of the overall 17-player Test squad, but the wicketkeeper will hand over his gloves to Ryan Rickelton. Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is also certain to make his return to the starting lineup, after recovering from a hamstring injury that forced him to sit out the first Test in Durban.

“Matt’s been part of the squad before, where he’s played a couple of matches. The fact that his ODI form is as hot as it is gave him an inside lane. His general attitude and character will also go a long way,” said Proteas coach Shukri Conrad.

“With Rickelton taking the gloves, there are still decisions to be made in terms of whether he moves down the order. Or he can continue opening the batting, while taking the gloves, as he has done before.”

Proteas coach Shukri Conrad. (Photo: Paul Harding / Gallo Images)

“We’ll also take into consideration things such as the weather [in Gqeberha] before we pick the final 11. The forecast isn’t great for day one, but we are really excited. We’ve had the opportunity to lick our wounds and now it’s time to turn this ship in the right direction,” Conrad stated.

Kagiso Rabada will be a welcome boost for the Proteas in the second Test. (Photo: Paul Harding / Gallo Images)

South Africa’s senior men’s cricket side lagged behind Australia in the both batting and bowling departments as they were hammered by 214 runs at Kingsmead. Now they must step up in both departments to ensure they can level matters at St George’s Park.

Defeat for the Proteas would ensure that the Australians seize an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match contest, with the final match of the series to be played in Cape Town from 27 to 31 October.

For Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma, it will be important for his team to successfully apply the lessons they learnt during the unsuccessful Durban Test.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma (batting) wants to see a much better display from his team in the second Test. (Photo: Gerhard Duraan / Gallo Images)

“It’s not the way you want to start any kind of series, let alone against a top outfit like Australia,” said Proteas skipper Bavuma. “There are obvious things that we can improve on, whether it’s from a batting or a bowling point of view. No one is happy in that change-room.

“They put us under pressure, took command of the game, and in our second innings, there was just not enough fight and mental aptitude from us.”

One of the biggest problems for the Proteas in the first Test is that they failed to build significant partnerships. The most notable partnerships were built under immense pressure and positions of survival. The top order battled.

The batters also toiled in terms of building their individual batting foundations. A batter would start well, but then throw away his wicket with a cheap and unnecessary shot. Opener Aiden Markram was the only one to breach the 50-run milestone as he scored 75 in the second innings.

Unlike in Durban, where matches began at 9.30am, in Gqeberha the start time over the five days will be 10am. DM