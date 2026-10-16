Philippines hits back at Chinese envoy over ‘thinly veiled threat’ of force

The Philippine foreign ministry said Ambassador Jing Quan's remarks to journalists on Thursday were a "poor choice of words" and unhelpful given their complicated bilateral ties

Jing had said China "may easily win" but would not use force as "we love peace"

The ambassador was asked for his reaction to the Philippine defence secretary calling China a regional "troublemaker"

Their comments were the latest heated exchange between China and US defence ally the Philippines, which have repeatedly sparred over disputed features in the South China Sea

Asked on Friday about the ambassador's remarks, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said it "sounds very much like a threat" deserving of a discussion with the envoy

The Chinese embassy said the ambassador had been selectively quoted and called Manila's response an "over-interpretation", adding relations were currently "at an extremely sensitive stage"

China's foreign ministry said Beijing's position on improving and developing relations with Manila is clear and it hopes that the Philippine side will understand it "accurately and comprehensively”

The Philippines and China have been at loggerheads for years over reefs and islands in the South China Sea located in the Philippine exclusive economic zone, with their coast guards squaring off repeatedly

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Additional reporting by Liz Lee in Beijing; Editing by Martin Petty and Thomas Derpinghaus)

