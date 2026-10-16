Lions lock Hyron Andrews has died from suspected cardiac arrest — condolences pour in

It has been confirmed that South African lock Hyron Andrews was the player who passed way in France on Friday morning from suspected cardiac arrest.

The Lions were in the southwestern French city preparing to face La Rochelle in their first ever Champions Cup match.

French media reported that Andrew died in a hotel room on the Île de Ré.

Île de Ré is an island off the western coast of France, and connected via a bridge to the mainland city.

According to media reports in France, the player was found unresponsive in a shower cubicle.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead. The player was in cardiac arrest when emergency services arrived shortly before 10.30am.

Honouring Andrews

In honour of Andrews, the Lions have decided to play the Champions Cup match against two-time champions La Rochelle, scheduled for Saturday, 17 October 2026.

Hyron Andrews also played for the Sale Sharks in England. (Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

“The squad, as a group, have chosen to play tomorrow as planned in honour of their teammate,” a statement from European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said.

“In memory of Hyron, a moment’s silence will be held ahead of every Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup match this weekend.”

EPCR Chairman Dominic McKay added: “The thoughts of everyone at EPCR and the wider international rugby community are with Hyron’s wife Maiglin, his young sons, wider family, friends, teammates, the Lions and all those who knew and loved him at this incredibly difficult time.”

The Lions

The Lions sent out a statement expressing their shock.

“This devastating news has sent shockwaves through the international rugby community,” the statement read.

“The former Sharks and Sale Sharks lock forward was a valued member of the Lions family, and his loss will be felt profoundly by his teammates, coaches, supporters and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

“Our deepest and most heartfelt condolences go to Hyron’s wife, Maiglin, their young sons, and the entire Andrews family. We hold them in our thoughts during this time of unimaginable grief and ask that their privacy be respected as they mourn.”

Lions CEO Rudolph Straeuli added: “We are heartbroken by the passing of Hyron. He was not only a gifted rugby player, but also a cherished member of our Lions family having recently joined us this season. On behalf of our Chairman, Mr Altmann Allers, the board and everyone at the Lions, I extend our deepest sympathies to Maiglin, their young sons Hendrix and Emerson and the entire Andrews family.

“We stand with them in their sorrow and will remember Hyron with great affection and respect.”

Hyron Andrews of the Lions during the URC match against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on 10 October 2026. (Photo: Alche Greeff/Gallo Images)

Andrews, 31, also played for the KZN Sharks and Sale Sharks in England.

The player was born in Paarl and attended Hoërskool Garsfontein in Pretoria, also representing the Junior Springboks in 2015.

Saru

“This is terrible and distressing news; our hearts go out to Hyron’s family and the whole Lions rugby community,” said Saru president Mark Alexander.

“There are no words to adequately convey our shock and the depth of sympathy we feel for his wife Maighlin, and for his extended family, friends, teammates and loved ones during this time of immense sorrow.

“Hyron was a respected member of the rugby community whose contribution to the game and impact on those around him will be remembered with great fondness.

“His untimely passing is a devastating loss, and we share in the grief of all who knew and loved him.

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire South African rugby family are with Maighlin and all those mourning his loss. May they find strength, comfort and peace in the memories they shared with him and in the support of those around them.”

Sale Sharks

The news of Andrews’ passing also reverberated in England where he spent two seasons with the Sale Sharks.

“Everyone at Sale Sharks is devastated to learn of the death of our former player Hyron Andrews,” a statement from the English club read.

“Hyron was a much-loved member of the squad during his time with us and everyone at the club is united in sending their love, thoughts and heartfelt condolences to his wife Maighlin, their beautiful boys, his parents and rest of his family and friends and everyone at Lions Rugby.

“Hyron joined the club on an initial short-term deal from the Durban-based Sharks towards the end of the 2023/24 season as injury cover for Jonny Hill.

“He went on to stay for a further two seasons before leaving to join the Lions in his native South Africa at the end of the 2025/26 campaign. In total he played 45 times for Sale.”

Andrews was a much-loved figure at the Sale Sharks. (Photo: Alex Davidson/Getty Images for Sale Sharks)

Sale Sharks director of rugby Alex Sanderson said: “Hyron was just a brilliant guy and a brilliant teammate. He was so skilled on the field but off it, he was always someone you would want to have a beer with.

“He was funny and charismatic in his own unique, dry way and the lads, to a man, loved playing with him and being around him.

“It was a big move for Hyron and his wife Maighlin to come to England but he truly made a second home in Manchester, and it was incredible to see how he and his family embraced the club and area.

“Most importantly, he was a loving husband to Maighlin and a doting father to his two gorgeous boys. It was an absolute privilege to get to know him and it’s just absolutely devastating for everyone.” DM

This story was updated to include more detail about the player.