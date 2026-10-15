Man City trying to create semblance of normality after guilty verdict for financial breaches

“We need to learn to deal with the noise, but we must also make our own noise by winning games.”

That’s what Manchester City manager Maresca had to say after his team won their first match since the English Premier League confirmed that they had been guilty of breaching numerous financial rules over nine seasons between 2009 and 2018.

Following a hearing that took almost four years, an independent commission found City had slyly circumvented the league’s financial restrictions for spending, which are in place to ensure clubs are sustainable long-term and also that competition is fair.

City were found guilty of creating “sham” contracts with commercial partners to secretly funnel funds equating to £830-million (R18-billion) into their soccer operations. Despite the guilty verdict, the club insists they are innocent and have appealed.

City’s first games since guilty verdict

The club’s players have to perform with this backdrop in mind and they did exceptionally well when they played their first game since the verdict was officially confirmed by the Premier League. Maresca’s men trounced Liverpool 3-0 to silence a hostile Anfield crowd on Sunday, 11 October.

Rayan Cherki of Manchester City during their English Premier League match against Liverpool. City arrived at Anfield with a point to prove. (Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt / AMA / Getty Images)

In their first home outing since they were found guilty, City faced reigning European champions Paris St Germain (PSG). A sea of sky-blue fans at Etihad Stadium were in great spirits after the team’s defiant win over Liverpool. The presence of former manager Pep Guardiola, who transformed the club into a true European powerhouse during a 10-year tenure between 2016 and 2026, amplified the noise from the home supporters.

However, the Cityzens were soon stunned into silence as PSG sprinted into a 3-0 first-half lead. They managed to bounce back with a steadier second-stanza display, where they scored twice through Erling Haaland. Nevertheless, there would be no memorable comeback in front of Guardiola, who has said he backs the club to rise above the turmoil they are currently confronted with.

Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has thrown his weight behind the club since the guilty verdict became public. (Photo: Dan Mullan / Getty Images)

“I want every single Manchester City fan across the world to know I am here; more than ever,” Guardiola said soon after the verdict was publicised.

“I am, always have been, always will be behind my club, my owner, my chairman, the players, staff, (my successor) Enzo and you, our unique supporters. Let me be clear: we will get through this together. I love you all,” the legendary soccer manager added.

Man City’s tainted success

Guardiola’s successes with City included six Premier League titles, a Champions League, three FA Cups and five Carabao Cups. Some of these trophies fall outside the scope of financial breaches, but unless City can vindicate themselves via the appeal process, these accolades will forever be soiled. In the eyes of some detractors, they are tainted regardless.

While City has appealed and their challenge of the outcome is expected to be heard by January 2027, according to reports from British media, a separate hearing to determine the severity of City’s sentence is also set to commence soon.

Achraf Hakimi of PSG (right) against Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol in the Uefa Champions League. City are playing under a dark cloud after being found guilty of financial breaches. (Photo: Jean Catuffe / Getty Images)

The longer they play and win matches without any consequences after being found guilty, the bigger reputational damage the Premier League suffers.

In November 2023 Everton were docked 10 points for a £124.5-million loss, £19.5-million over the £105-million limit.

On appeal that fell to six log points, partly because the commission had failed to use sentencing benchmarks and partly because Everton’s misstatement was ruled “an innocent mistake”. Nottingham Forest lost four points in March 2024 for exceeding their threshold by £34.5-million, and their appeal failed.

In both the Everton and Forest cases the penalties were imposed almost immediately. But City’s case is entirely different and the number of points they would be docked (if that is the final punishment) would likely lead to them being relegated to the second tier. Of course, they can also appeal the sanction itself, which would further muddy the water.

On top of being docked points as punishment, there has also been a suggestion that City should be stripped of all the titles they won during the tainted nine seasons. But ahead of his team’s Champions League visit to Manchester, PSG manager Luis Enrique said this would not be fair for the players who worked hard to win the trophies.

Paris St Germain manager Luis Enrique says Manchester City should not be stripped of their titles. (Photo: EPA / Antonio Cotrim)

“We just have to wait and see what the final decision will be. I hope everything works out well for Manchester City because what they have done on the pitch has been incredible over the last few years and they certainly deserved to win on the pitch all the trophies they have won,” Enrique said.

“Now we have to wait to see what the authorities decide. The authorities are responsible for making these decisions. But speaking only about football, they deserved those trophies. I love their football. Beyond that, we have to wait for the decision. The trophies you win on the pitch remain on the pitch,” the Spanish tactician added.

It will be a waiting game for the next few months as City’s hierarchy joust for control of the situation. All the players and technical team members can do is keep their heads down and continue working, even under the extreme scrutiny and social media abuse that may be directed at them during this period. DM