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Lightning strikes over italy’s coast and more from around the world

Moving, tragic, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... a selection of recent images from our planet.

Daily Maverick Photo Team
By Daily Maverick Photo Team
14 Oct
Lightning and cloudsLightning strikes during a thunderstorm in the Gulf of Gaeta, in the coastal area between Rome and Naples, Italy, on 12 October. (Photo: Antonio Masiello / Getty Images)

El Nino-fueled wildfires in Indonesia cause thick haze across the region
Pedestrians make their way through heavy wildfire smoke in Palangkaraya, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, on 14 October. The El Niño-triggered fires spanning Sumatra and Kalimantan have triggered toxic air warnings in nearby Singapore and Malaysia, driving Bornean civil society groups to take the government to court in a class-action suit over recurring seasonal blazes. (Photo: Gendes / EPA)
Hurricane Isaias Makes Landfall In The Florida Panhandle
An apartment complex with its roof completely torn off after Hurricane Isaias swept through Milton, Florida, on 10 October. Isaias made landfall as a Category 2 storm – the first Atlantic hurricane of the season – bringing destructive winds to the region. (Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
French Students And Trade Unions Hold Nationwide Day Of Action
Police deploy tear gas and water cannons against demonstrators near Les Invalides in Paris on 13 October 2026. Student and teacher unions mobilised nationwide following their rejection of emergency government measures, prolonging weeks of widespread school blockades and clashes over severe education underfunding. (Photo: Sener Yilmaz Aslan / Getty Images)
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) Mobilises Mass Protest In Delhi
Protesters climb over police barricades in New Delhi, India, on 12 October, during a rally against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The Cockroach Janta Party and the opposition India bloc have launched widespread demonstrations demanding Kumar's resignation over alleged voter roll and electoral irregularities. (Photo: Ritesh Shukla / Getty Images)
President Trump Speaks At Golden Age Of American Innovation Summit
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk receives the National Medal of Science from US President Donald Trump during the Golden Age of American Innovation Summit at the Institute of Peace in Washington, DC, on 8 October. (Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images)
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visits Estonia
Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte delivers a public lecture at Tallinn University of Technology in Estonia on 14 October. (Photo: Toms Kalnins / EPA)
Fleet Week Begins In San Francisco
The US Navy Blue Angels practise over Alcatraz on 8 October for San Francisco Fleet Week. (Photo: Heather Diehl / Getty Images)
Daily life in Tehran amid ongoing US-Iran conflict
Iranian women walk past a banner featuring Iran’s national flag in a street in Tehran on 14 October, amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and the US. (Photo: Abedin Taherkenareh / EPA)
California Gubernatorial Candidate Steve Hilton Holds "Stop Funding Addiction" Press Conference
California Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton greets people near MacArthur Park in Los Angeles on 13 October. Campaigning on homelessness and addiction reform, Hilton called for an audit of taxpayer spending and an end to state-funded drug paraphernalia programmes. (Photo: Mario Tama / Getty Images)
Pope Leo XIV recovers at Rome's Gemelli Hospital following lung surgery
A woman looks toward a statue of John Paul II at Rome's Agostino Gemelli Hospital on 14 October 2026, where Pope Leo XIV is hospitalised. The Vatican reported the pope was recovering well following a successful operation on 13 October to remove the lower lobe of his right lung after a diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma. (Photo: Angelo Carconi / EPA)
53rd Annual World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off Held In Half Moon Bay
Brian Evans stands by his family’s pumpkin at the 53rd Annual World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off on 12 October in Half Moon Bay, California. Dozens of pumpkin growers competed to see who grew the heaviest pumpkin of the season. (Photo: Benjamin Fanjoy / Getty Images)
Indonesia Cultivates Seaweed As A Strategic Resource For Food Security
Seaweed farmers carry their harvest along Ekas Beach in Lombok, Indonesia, on 12 October. Indonesia exported $315-million worth of seaweed in 2025, with China as its top buyer. (Photo: Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images)
Columbus Day Parade Marches Up New York City's Fifth Avenue
Participants head down Fifth Avenue during New York City’s 82nd Annual Columbus Day Parade on 12 October. Thousands lined the streets to mark the annual celebration of Italian-American culture and heritage. (Photo: Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)
AFLW Rd 9 - Hawthorn v Brisbane
Jade Ellenger of the Brisbane Lions handballs while being tackled by Mackenzie Eardley of the Hawthorn Hawks during their Australian Football League Women’s match at Kennedy Community Centre in Melbourne, Australia, on 11 October. (Photo: Daniel Pockett / Getty Images)
Philadelphia Eagles v Jacksonville Jaguars
Fireworks are set off before the 2026 NFL London Games match between Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on 11 October. (Photo: James Fearn / Getty Images)
F1 Grand Prix Of Singapore
Max Verstappen navigates the Marina Bay Street Circuit in his Red Bull Racing RB22 during the Singapore Grand Prix on 11 October. Verstappen controlled the race from start to finish, defeating Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by 7.335 seconds to secure his 73rd career Formula 1 victory. (Photo: Clive Mason / Getty Images)


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