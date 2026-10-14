Lightning strikes over italy’s coast and more from around the world

Pedestrians make their way through heavy wildfire smoke in Palangkaraya, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, on 14 October. The El Niño-triggered fires spanning Sumatra and Kalimantan have triggered toxic air warnings in nearby Singapore and Malaysia, driving Bornean civil society groups to take the government to court in a class-action suit over recurring seasonal blazes. (Photo: Gendes / EPA) An apartment complex with its roof completely torn off after Hurricane Isaias swept through Milton, Florida, on 10 October. Isaias made landfall as a Category 2 storm – the first Atlantic hurricane of the season – bringing destructive winds to the region. (Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images) Police deploy tear gas and water cannons against demonstrators near Les Invalides in Paris on 13 October 2026. Student and teacher unions mobilised nationwide following their rejection of emergency government measures, prolonging weeks of widespread school blockades and clashes over severe education underfunding. (Photo: Sener Yilmaz Aslan / Getty Images) Protesters climb over police barricades in New Delhi, India, on 12 October, during a rally against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The Cockroach Janta Party and the opposition India bloc have launched widespread demonstrations demanding Kumar's resignation over alleged voter roll and electoral irregularities. (Photo: Ritesh Shukla / Getty Images) Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk receives the National Medal of Science from US President Donald Trump during the Golden Age of American Innovation Summit at the Institute of Peace in Washington, DC, on 8 October. (Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images) Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte delivers a public lecture at Tallinn University of Technology in Estonia on 14 October. (Photo: Toms Kalnins / EPA) The US Navy Blue Angels practise over Alcatraz on 8 October for San Francisco Fleet Week. (Photo: Heather Diehl / Getty Images) Iranian women walk past a banner featuring Iran’s national flag in a street in Tehran on 14 October, amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and the US. (Photo: Abedin Taherkenareh / EPA) California Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton greets people near MacArthur Park in Los Angeles on 13 October. Campaigning on homelessness and addiction reform, Hilton called for an audit of taxpayer spending and an end to state-funded drug paraphernalia programmes. (Photo: Mario Tama / Getty Images) A woman looks toward a statue of John Paul II at Rome's Agostino Gemelli Hospital on 14 October 2026, where Pope Leo XIV is hospitalised. The Vatican reported the pope was recovering well following a successful operation on 13 October to remove the lower lobe of his right lung after a diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma. (Photo: Angelo Carconi / EPA) Brian Evans stands by his family’s pumpkin at the 53rd Annual World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off on 12 October in Half Moon Bay, California. Dozens of pumpkin growers competed to see who grew the heaviest pumpkin of the season. (Photo: Benjamin Fanjoy / Getty Images) Seaweed farmers carry their harvest along Ekas Beach in Lombok, Indonesia, on 12 October. Indonesia exported $315-million worth of seaweed in 2025, with China as its top buyer. (Photo: Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images) Participants head down Fifth Avenue during New York City’s 82nd Annual Columbus Day Parade on 12 October. Thousands lined the streets to mark the annual celebration of Italian-American culture and heritage. (Photo: Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images) Jade Ellenger of the Brisbane Lions handballs while being tackled by Mackenzie Eardley of the Hawthorn Hawks during their Australian Football League Women’s match at Kennedy Community Centre in Melbourne, Australia, on 11 October. (Photo: Daniel Pockett / Getty Images) Fireworks are set off before the 2026 NFL London Games match between Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on 11 October. (Photo: James Fearn / Getty Images) Max Verstappen navigates the Marina Bay Street Circuit in his Red Bull Racing RB22 during the Singapore Grand Prix on 11 October. Verstappen controlled the race from start to finish, defeating Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by 7.335 seconds to secure his 73rd career Formula 1 victory. (Photo: Clive Mason / Getty Images)



