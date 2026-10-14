Can SA teams break the Champions Cup semifinal ceiling for European glory?

South African clubs have added enormous value to the United Rugby Championship (URC) since joining the northern hemisphere tournament in 2021, but are yet to make a meaningful impact on the European Champions Cup.

After four seasons, no South African side has managed to progress beyond the quarterfinal stage of the world’s leading club tournament, and a playoff victory on European soil remains elusive.

Critics from the north have hammered South African clubs after they’ve fielded weakened teams in the pool phase and sustained heavy losses.

More measured commentators have observed that South African rugby is caught between a rock and a hard place, with the player management challenge exacerbated by a neverending season as well as an extraordinary travel schedule that often sees teams bouncing between Africa and Europe weekly.

Elliot Daly of Saracens and Makazole Mapimpi of the Sharks in action during a Champions Cup match at Kings Park Stadium on 13 December 2025. (Photo: Steve Haag Sports / Gallo Images / Getty Images)

Banking points, boxing clever

The player management and travel challenges of the past four seasons have prevented local clubs from performing in two tournaments simultaneously – and has often forced them to prioritise the URC over the Champions Cup.

There’s a growing fear that the 2026/27 edition will serve up another series of humbling results.

This season, the clubs will face the additional challenge of managing their Springboks with next year’s World Cup in mind. Following the club playoffs next June, the Boks will play six Rugby Championship Tests, before focusing on the global tournament in Australia, which kicks off in October.

All that said, there may be reason to hope for a more competitive performance at home and abroad – at least by the leading teams – and perhaps a historic appearance in the semifinals.

The Bulls and Stormers are unlikely to beat the likes of Bordeaux-Bégles and Leinster in the race for the Champions Cup title, but they may show the rugby world why South Africa deserves a seat at the top table.

While South African coaches have copped a lot of criticism for selecting weakened teams for pool fixtures staged overseas, the reality is that most clubs back their best combinations in home matches and send heavily rotated sides abroad.

The key difference is that the better teams tend to bank four or five log points in both home fixtures and do enough to salvage one or two points in games staged on the road.

Stormers centre Dan du Plessis on the charge against La Rochelle at Cape Town Stadium on 6 April 2024. (Photo: Grant Pitcher / Gallo Images / Getty Images)

No team goes into this tournament expecting to win every pool game – especially when they’re juggling their resources across other competitions such as the URC, the English Premiership and the French Top 14 – and the better coaches know how to box cleverly.

Every contender is looking for enough log points to secure a home quarterfinal, and to avoid an overseas playoff which can lead to further player-management and travel complications down the line.

Bulls, Stormers to fly SA flag again

The Bulls and Stormers both progressed to the Champions Cup round of 16 last season, but ultimately paid the price for their inconsistent showings across the pool phase.

Johan Ackermann’s charges were forced to travel to Glasgow for the first round of the playoffs, and while they pushed the Warriors close, they went down 25-21. The Stormers produced a spirited performance in the Stade Mayol bear pit but lost 28-27 to Toulon.

While both performances were lauded within the South African community, Ackermann and Stormers boss John Dobson conceded they were always going to be underdogs in playoffs staged overseas.

Since then, both coaches have worked harder to bolster their squads with more Boks and senior players with experience of European conditions. They are in a better position to compete in this tournament than was the case last season.

The structure of the tournament has been altered this year, with the first round staged this weekend – instead of early December – and the second scheduled to commence on 11 December. The change may mitigate some of the player-management challenges and ensure that all teams give the tournament the attention it deserves.

Le Roux Malan of the Sharks carries against ASM Clermont Auvergne at Kings Park on 17 January 2026. (Photo: Steve Haag Sports / Gallo Images)

The Bulls should be aiming to lay down a marker against Stade Francais in Pretoria this Saturday. Their second fixture in Montpellier will be more demanding, given that the French side won the Challenge Cup last season and were Top 14 finalists.

It won’t get any easier when they face Johann van Graan’s Bath at home in early January or when they travel to Northampton Saints, the reigning Prem champions, the following week.

The Stormers have the benefit of starting their campaign at home, and despite the attacking threat of Bristol, the ambitious Cape side should be aiming for five log points. They couldn’t have asked for a tougher fixture in round two, given that they will head to Bordeaux to face the two-time champions.

In January, Dobson’s charges will face Gloucester away and Racing 92 at home, and given the number of Boks at their disposal and the relative strength of the opposition, they should expect to win both fixtures. Gloucester currently lead the Prem table, but have battled to compete in Europe, while Racing are ranked 12th in the Top 14 at present.

The Lions will make their Champions Cup debut when they face former winners La Rochelle in France this Saturday, and they could be in for a baptism of fire.

Lions coach Cash van Rooyen. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

While the Lions have taken giant strides over the past season, they may not have the depth to maintain their effort across four games and qualify for the Champions Cup playoffs. Their poor overseas record does not bode well for another testing away fixture at Saracens in January.

Cash van Rooyen’s side should be more competitive against Toulon in Johannesburg in round two, and against Exeter Chiefs in the next home match in round four.

Two home wins may be viewed as a fair return in their inaugural campaign. They don’t have the depth of the Bulls or Stormers and may struggle to meet the demands of competing in both the URC and the Champions Cup.

Sharks’ fight for redemption

Given their resources, the Sharks should be the leading team in the country and South Africa’s best bet for silverware.

And yet, the Durban-based club has failed to qualify for the Champions Cup on two occasions over the past five years. They were relegated to the Challenge Cup after a poor URC campaign last season, and face a fight for redemption in the coming months.

The Sharks will qualify for the next edition of the Champions Cup if they win the Challenge Cup outright – as they did in 2024 – or if they finish the URC league phase in the top seven.

They face a potentially tricky match in Lyon this Saturday. A win would set them up for the rest of the Challenge Cup pool phase, given that they will face the Scarlets and Castres at home in the next two games. They may fancy their chances in their final away fixture in Treviso, given that they play Benetton regularly in the URC.

It remains to be seen whether the Cheetahs will progress to the Challenge Cup playoffs. Frans Steyn’s team will travel to Bayonne this Sunday, before facing the Dragons, Zebre and Perpignan in later rounds. Due to their status as an invitational side, the Free State outfit will play their second and fourth fixtures at St Helens in Swansea, Wales. DM