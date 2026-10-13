Zelenskiy seeks new talks with US envoys on ending Russia war





The proposal follows talks in the United States last week at which Witkoff and Kushner told a Ukrainian delegation that a deal allowing Russian diesel exports was aimed at drawing Moscow back to negotiations.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy also said Ukraine supported President Donald Trump’s proposed energy truce as long as Russia observed it.

"Our team has sent the American side the relevant proposals regarding possible next meetings and conversations. In the coming days, we are ready to meet and I passed this proposal on to Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner through my team."









(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Howard Goller)