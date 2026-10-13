What began as a chance encounter with a struggling weaver in Salima in central Malawi has developed into a successful enterprise that preserves cultural heritage and empowers communities.

“I was working in Salima, which is about 100km east of the capital Lilongwe,” says Tisungane Thomson, managing director of Akhada Baskets, “when one day I met a local weaver who was trying to sell me these really beautifully made baskets. He complained about how he had to move around town all day just to sell a single basket.”

The thought struck her that there had to be a better way for these talented artisans to sell their products consistently and support their families. Her observation was simple but powerful: Malawi’s traditional weaving skills had beauty, functionality and market value, but most weavers lacked access to stable markets.

“I thought to myself, what if we make sustainable products and find markets, even beyond Malawi?”

The following day, Thomson tracked down the weaver and asked him to create a sample based on her ideas.

“He returned with the basket perfectly done,” she says – and this was the first Akhada basket, a symbol of hope and new beginnings.

In the Khokhola dialect of Malawi’s Lhomwe language, Akhada means “clan” or “family”, says Thomson, and it was chosen to represent the business’ core mission, which is to create a supportive community that unites and empowers local weavers.

What started with one weaver quickly expanded. Driven by demand, Akhada Baskets grew to nine weavers by the end of 2018. Today, the company works with more than 70 weavers, some in Salima and others in Blantyre. It is mostly local woman and youth in Salima who do the weaving, says Thomson, many of them working from their homes.

Akhada Baskets blends traditional Malawian weaving techniques with a modern, contemporary design aesthetic. They make handcrafted baskets, wall art and furniture using locally sourced palm leaves and other eco-friendly materials. The baskets are beautiful and sustainable alternatives to plastic, and they preserve traditional weaving and create practical income opportunities for local artisans. The artisans create customised products in different sizes and patterns.

Tweaking the design without losing the craft

Some baskets are for storage and home utility, like their heavy-duty laundry baskets, magazine racks, baby baskets and toy organisers. Akhada Baskets also make handwoven wall art, pot plant holders, placemats, mirror frames and other home décor items. And they do woven furniture such as their signature Malawi chairs, peacock chairs and accent tables.

“Some patterns are new,” says Thomson, “but the techniques are traditional. The idea is to keep the weaving talent and not lose the craft.”

Akhada Baskets sell locally to private clients, lodges, hotels and restaurants in Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa; and internationally, to parts of Europe and Beijing in China.

“We’ve just sent a container to The Netherlands, and we hope Paris, France, is next.”

(Graphic: Kevin Momberg)

Now Akhada Baskets has been chosen as one of 15 finalists in Création Africa, a groundbreaking multimillion-rand development that supports emerging cultural and creative entrepreneurs in South Africa, Lesotho and Malawi. They will undergo an intensive business incubation programme overseen by the Embassy of France and the French Institute of South Africa (Ifas).

While their story is essentially one of success, there have been significant challenges along the way. Like transportation between Lilongwe and Salima, for example. Initially they relied on open trucks that exposed their products to the elements. Then Akhada Baskets got funding grants that it used to buy a van, which has helped secure safe and timely collection and delivery.

“We have also had to learn essential business skills,” says Thomson, “like financial management, budgeting and record keeping. We’ve also had to learn about our markets, how to prioritise and serve different customer groups and how to market ourselves better.”

Looking ahead, Akhada Baskets aims to expand its reach far beyond Malawi and into the world. Thomson’s long-term vision is to grow the palm trees whose fibres the baskets are made from, and to create a sustainable supply chain and provide more opportunities for local farmers. DM

Our writing about Création Africa is made possible in partnership with the French Institute of South Africa (Ifas). Création Africa is an initiative of The French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of France in South Africa, Lesotho and Malawi, and Ifas.



