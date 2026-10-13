Medshield 2027: More benefits, more access and a stronger focus on affordability

For 2027, Medshield Medical Scheme is putting affordability, access and broader member support at the centre of its offering, announcing a 7.9% weighted average contribution increase alongside a range of enhanced and new benefits.

For 125 603 members, the increase will be between 6% and 7%, while the Scheme says it has protected existing benefits and enhanced selected limits across its options.

The changes come as Medshield reports continued membership growth and an improving age profile. Membership grew by 4.5% in 2025, with the positive trend continuing into 2026.

More support for families

One of the changes likely to matter to families is the increase in the age limit for child dependants.

From 2027, children can remain registered as dependants until the age of 24, up from 21, across all Medshield benefit options.

The Scheme has also reviewed selected co-payments, with some being removed and others reduced. The aim is to limit unexpected out-of-pocket costs and make private healthcare more affordable for members.

A bigger focus on prevention and chronic care

Medshield is also placing greater emphasis on early detection and managing health conditions before they become more serious.

A diabetic retinal AI screening benefit will be available across all plans in 2027. The technology is designed to support early detection of diabetic eye complications, adding another layer of preventative care for members living with diabetes.

The Scheme is also introducing an Integrated Chronic Care Programme, designed to improve the management of chronic conditions at primary-care level.

For members requiring mental-health support, the Mental Health benefit has been enhanced to increase access to care.

Bringing hospital care closer to home

Hospital treatment does not always have to mean spending more time in a hospital ward.

Medshield is extending its hospital-at-home benefit to include Mediclinic Hospital-at-Home, giving eligible members access to professional healthcare support and hospital-level care in the comfort of their own homes.

The Scheme is also introducing an Innovative Oncology Treatment Co-funding Programme, aimed at helping eligible members access innovative cancer treatments.

MediCurve and MediPhila have also been strengthened with additional benefits, extending healthcare support to more members.

According to Medshield Principal Officer Kevin Aron, the objective is to ensure members can continue accessing private healthcare despite economic pressures. “Our focus for 2027 ensures that members can afford to retain private healthcare in a challenging economic environment.”

Aron says the Scheme has sought to balance affordability with medical inflation, sustainability and the need to maintain meaningful benefits.

Healthcare and financial well-being come together

One of the broader developments for members is Medshield's collaboration with Sanlam.

Through a new distribution agreement, Medshield and Sanlam intend to give members progressively greater access to a wider range of health and financial well-being solutions.

These include wellness services, gap cover, financial planning, insurance, investments, retirement solutions, banking and rewards.

Members and corporate clients will also gain access to Sanlam Gap, Sanlam Reality and Sanlam Wealth.

The thinking behind the partnership is that healthcare costs are only one part of the financial pressures facing households. “Healthcare decisions do not occur in isolation from the other financial pressures people face,” says Aron. “Health and financial well-being are closely connected, and through our collaboration with Sanlam we can broaden the conversation.”

For members, that could mean having more support to understand not only what their medical scheme covers, but also how to use their benefits effectively and where additional financial protection may be appropriate.

More ways to get help from Medshield

The changes are not limited to benefits. Medshield is also expanding the ways members can interact with the Scheme.

Members will have access to a WhatsApp service seven days a week, from Monday to Sunday, with self-service functionality available through the platform.

The Medshield app has also been enhanced, with a simpler digital experience and access to emergency assistance.

For members who prefer speaking to someone face to face, Medshield says its existing seven regional offices and walk-in centres will be supplemented by 19 additional walk-in centres.

The Scheme is also strengthening support for brokers through dedicated channels, personalised assistance and enhanced relationship management.

The broader goal is to give members a choice in how they access assistance — whether digitally, through WhatsApp or in person.

What Medshield members should take from the 2027 changes

The headline contribution increase is only part of the story.

For members, the more significant question is what they receive in return for their 2027 contribution. Medshield's changes point to several priorities:

Affordability: A 7.9% weighted average contribution increase, with 125 603 lives seeing increases of between 6% and 7%.

Family support: Child dependants can remain covered until age 24.

Lower out-of-pocket costs: Selected co-payments are being removed or reduced.

Mental health: Improved access to mental-health benefits.

Preventative healthcare: AI-supported diabetic retinal screening across all plans.

Chronic disease management: A new integrated programme focused on primary care.

Cancer care: An innovative oncology treatment co-funding programme.

Care at home: Expanded access to Mediclinic Hospital-at-Home.

Easier member support: Expanded WhatsApp, digital and face-to-face servicing.

Broader financial support: The Sanlam collaboration brings healthcare and financial well-being solutions closer together.

Ultimately, Medshield's 2027 strategy is about more than changing benefit limits or setting new contribution rates. It reflects a broader shift towards helping members manage their health, access care earlier and navigate some of the financial pressures associated with healthcare.

As Aron puts it, the aim is to be a “Partner for Life” by understanding what members need, evolving with them and being there when it matters most. DM

