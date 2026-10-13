Hawks deal heavy blow to Gqeberha drug trade with arrest of ‘serious player’

The police’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, the Hawks, believe they have dealt the illicit drug trade in Nelson Mandela Bay a heavy blow after the arrest of a foreign national alleged to be a major dealer.

Kingsley Nweke made a brief appearance in the Gqeberha Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and is expected to return on Wednesday for his formal bail application.

The 42-year-old Nigerian national, who was arrested late last month, faces multiple charges of dealing in drugs after he was allegedly found in possession of hundreds of Mandrax tablets and a significant quantity of tik (crystal methamphetamine).

Hawks members at court described Nweke as a “serious player” in the local drug trade and said more charges could follow.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said Nweke’s arrest came after an intensive investigation that linked him to drug-dealing across Gqeberha.

“The amount of drugs we found with the accused, as well as how wide his activities spread across the city, leads us to believe he is running a significant drug operation in Gqeberha.”

Nigerian national Kingsley Nweke was allegedly found in possession of hundreds of Mandrax tablets. (Photo: iStock)

He said the possibility of Nweke being linked to larger countrywide drug operations could not be ruled out.

“His drugs are coming from somewhere, but we cannot say for certain how he is linked to bigger operations. That is certainly part of the ongoing investigation.”

According to the charge sheet, on 17 August, Nweke was in possession of 250 Mandrax tablets and 50g of tik in Central Gqeberha, followed by an even larger stash – 500 Mandrax tablets and 100g of tik – in the same neighbourhood three days later. Police confirmed the quantities exceeded personal-use limits, prompting the dealing charges.

Tik often comes in a crystallised form and is ground down to a fine powder. It can be consumed by swallowing the crystals, snorting the powder, smoking it, or melting it and injecting it. An effective dose of tik ranges from 5mg up to 40mg.

Tik usually comes in crystallised form (Source: GI-TOC)

Mandrax comes in a tablet form and is either taken orally or crushed and mixed with marijuana and tobacco, then smoked.

Mhlakuvana said the State would oppose Nweke’s bid for bail on the basis that he is in the country illegally and lacks the relevant travel and immigration documents.

“Due to his immigration status and the lack of evidence that he is in the country legally, we have to oppose his bail application. Where are we going to find him again if we let him go?”

Nweke’s legal representative contested the claim that he was in the country illegally and indicated they would provide the court with documents proving he had a right to be here.

Third charge dropped

A third drug-related charge against Nweke was provisionally withdrawn after becoming a point of contention that delayed his bail proceedings.

The court heard that Nweke was already in custody at the St Albans Correctional Centre in Nelson Mandela Bay when the third charge was brought against him. However, the police and State failed to bring him before court within the required 48 hours after he was charged, forcing the State to withdraw the charge.

The arrest comes days after the Hawks announced a large-scale national crackdown wherein 11 drug labs across the country were uncovered and shut down, while about 30 suspects have appeared before the courts in connection with the illicit drug operations. DM