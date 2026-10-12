This J-country has its paper in order, even if not the work

Ah, Chief Dwasaho! Last week, one television network gave us the Gupta Republic in triplicate. Three live screens, one frame, at once, no escape.
On the first, former National Assembly speaker and defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula sat in the High Court in Pretoria under cross-examination in her corruption and money-laundering trial. On the second, suspended South African Police Service (SAPS) deputy national police commissioner Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya appeared in court seeking bail. On the third, Madoda Johannes “Joe Ferrari” Sibanyoni faced the Madlanga Commission over alleged extortion and cartel connections.
Three screens. One channel. That split screen was the point. For once, consequences were not being promised. They were happening – simultaneously, visibly – to people from the upper floors of power. No task team. No panel.
Welcome to the J-country. South African justice already speaks fluent J language. J50 warrant of arrest. J15 charge sheet. J51: search-and-seizure warrant. J534: written notice to appear before court. At commissions of inquiry, the rule 10.6 notice compels an implicated person to appear, answer questions, produce material at speed.
The genius of the J-country is that consequence no longer needs a speechwriter or spokesperson: the form itself carries the verb, the signature and the next appointment. The paperwork matters because it is suddenly moving.
Mapisa-Nqakula did not take a stroll to court; she followed the J50 route. J15: 12 corruption counts and one money-laundering count. She got a bonus J50 on 2 October for a no-show in court, although its execution was stayed until her next appearance in November. She is literally on a judicial leash – perhaps a J-leash.
Take Julius Mkhwanazi, former Ekurhuleni metro police deputy chief and now unofficial ambassador of the J-republic.
Count with me, my leader. J50: fraud and corruption. J50: alleged bogus Killarney raid and R14.9-million sugilite theft. J50: alleged involvement in Emmanuel Mbense’s murder. J50: blue-lights scandal involving vehicles linked to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. J50: another fraud matter.
By late August, Julius had collected five J50s in five criminal matters. Then, last Tuesday, a sixth J50 arrest warrant was issued after Mkhwanazi was not brought from prison to the Boksburg magistrates’ court in his fraud matter. The court stayed it after discovering the State had bungled his transport.
Former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi has her own J-entry in the republic’s growing ledger: J50 arrest. J15 charge sheet: fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice – overnight detention, then R50,000 bail. Last week, Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka also found that Mashazi had acted improperly in appointing Ndumiso Gcwabe as deputy chief of the metro police despite his not meeting the requirements for the post.
Political fixer Brown Mogotsi had a J50 executed over a curious case: the alleged staged assassination attempt. Perhaps the republic needs a J100 for stupidity. Brown is now a J7 thing. Fourth bail bid refused. The courts have been unconvinced by the addresses offered for where he supposedly lives. Yet a J50 found him. He is still looking for an address that will satisfy the courts.
That is consequence in motion: warrant, court, bail, detention.
The suspended Sibiya’s route was shorter: J50 arrest. J15: six counts. By the next day, one of the country’s most senior policemen was in court arguing for bail instead of commanding detectives.
Then there is Sibanyoni. He had already been acquainted with the republic’s J50 before the Madlanga Commission added a little spice: a rule 10.6 notice that compelled the taxi boss to appear and account. Different paper. Same national plot. Account.
Senzo Mchunu, the minister of police on special leave, has had two encounters with the republic’s J-language: J51: search, seize, repeat. Call it the J-country spirit at work: paperwork at the gate, cellphone out the door.
I love the specificity of Mchunu’s second J51: it did not merely say “phones”. It named the devices by their unique international mobile equipment identity numbers. That is the J-country at its most intimate – bureaucracy with your handset’s fingerprints.
And there’s fired SAPS Crime Intelligence deputy chief Feroz Khan. J50: arrested in the illicit-precious-metals case. A subpoena: appear before Madlanga. He did not. He missed the rescheduled appearance too. Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga called it a “flagrant disregard” of the subpoena and referred the absence to the National Prosecuting Authority for determination. Dismissed: after failing to appear in his expedited disciplinary hearing.
Suspended SAPS Sergeant Fannie Nkosi from the (Dis)Organised Crime Unit has his own J-file: Matlala’s credit card and R385,175 cash found. The second J51 netted seven firearms, more than 400 rounds of ammunition, a stun grenade, police dockets and more than R50,000 cash. J50 arrest. J15 charges. Bail refused. Bail appeal refused.
My leader, that is the point about the J-country. No case carries the argument. The drama lies in accumulation: warrants arriving while another bail application is argued, search teams knocking while a commission notice waits, dismissal letters landing while criminal referrals are drafted.
These are not headlines standing alone; they are consequences overlapping. The television screen merely made visible what the paperwork had already been doing. One institution hands the baton to another: police, prosecutors, courts, commissions, employers. Now, at least in these cases, consequence has become a schedule. The people answering are no longer confined to the lower floors of power.
My leader, these are not clerks caught stealing stationery. They are ministers, generals, senior police officers, taxi bosses and political fixers. And now the stationery from the government printing press is following them. J50, J15, J51 and rule 10.6. Arrest. Search. Seize. Appear. Answer. Repeat.
The J-country is no abstraction. It has a paper trail. No launch. No slogan. No ribbon-cutting. No plaque. Just process, moving from desk to gate to dock. The Gupta Republic has spent years promising consequence management. Lately, consequences arrived carrying J and R forms.
Till next week, my man. Send me to the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development. At this rate, I need to know my J-number before somebody fills it in for me. DM
Bhekisisa Mncube is an award-winning author and columnist.
This story first appeared in our weekly DM168 newspaper, available countrywide for R39. The e-edition of DM168 is now free for readers who are signed into their Daily Maverick account. Click on the cover of the newspaper below to access the e-edition.
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