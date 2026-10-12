Holders of the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) South Africa are against the ropes versus the team they defeated in the final just over a year ago in England.

At stumps on day four, the Proteas were trailing Australia by 319 runs in the first of three Test matches between the two teams on South African soil since Sandpapergate in 2018.

South Africa’s Anrich Nortje fields against Australia. (Photo: Gerhard Duraan / Gallo Images)

Anrich Nortje was the pick of South Africa’s bowlers, with two wickets for 56 runs, as they toiled against a determined Australian batting lineup once again spearheaded by Matt Renshaw. On day four, the 30-year-old added 82 runs to his sensational knock of 190 in the opening innings.

Renshaw’s contribution with the bat was complemented by his first Test wicket as he dismissed Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma for just one run after 18 balls. Renshaw spun it in and lured Bavuma into a mistimed defensive lunge which landed in the hands of Nic Maddinson at short leg.

Earlier in the day, testicular cancer survivor Maddinson had redeemed himself after his duck in the first innings. In the second stanza of Australia’s batting effort, Maddinson recorded a fast-paced 48 off 38 balls. However, he would not reach his half-century after Nortje clean-bowled him, sending the stumps flying in all directions with a perfect yorker.

Nicolas Maddinson added 48 runs to Australia’s total on day four. (Photo: Gerhard Duraan / Gallo Images)

But Nortje’s starring stint was not enough to slow down the Australians, who went on to add 314 runs before declaring in the second innings. The first innings saw the Aussies record 390 all out before they dismissed the Proteas for 284.

Aiden Markram (45 not out) and Wiaan Mulder will lead the Proteas’ fightback on the morning of day five.

Keshav Maharaj of the Proteas picked up two wickets for 56 runs on day four. (Photo: Gerhard Duraan / Gallo Images)

“We conceded a couple of soft wickets again. But the application that Aiden showed when we were sent in to bat is what we’re looking for. We just need to take each ball and each session at a time in terms of how we approach [our fightback],” said Proteas’ spinner Keshav Maharaj.

The Renshaw show

On the back of his 190 in Australia’s first innings, Renshaw put in another amazing knock as he added 82 runs from 99 balls to Australia’s total of 314 on the fourth day. Although he was disappointed with missing out on another century, his contribution was invaluable and ensured that he once again top-scored for his country in Durban.

The two totals he managed in the first of three matches against South Africa are now in his top three all-time Test contributions for his country, sandwiched between his second-highest total of 184 against Pakistan back in 2017.

Australian batter Matt Renshaw says he has worked hard to be where he is in his career. (Photo: Mark Kolbe / Getty Images)

Speaking after his 190 in the first innings, Renshaw said: “I always wanted that second [Test century]. I took the monkey off the back early with that first one [against Pakistan. But this one, all the stuff that has come in the last 10 years, all the hard work, all the failures, all the success. This was nice just for me to get.

“All the stuff that I’ve done in the past 10 years has led me to this moment. I wouldn’t be where I was without all the failures,” added the 30-year-old, who has been dropped from the Baggy Greens side three times in his 16-match Test career.

“We’re quick to judge failures, but some of my best lessons have come from those failures ... They culminated in this performance,” Renshaw said.

The Australians now have a full day to claim the six remaining South African wickets, while the Proteas will hope they can hold on for at least a draw. DM

