Ipid searches Hawks officer’s home after Madlanga extrajudicial killing allegations

Evidence before the Mandlanga Commission implicated KwaZulu-Natal Hawks officer Lieutenant-Colonel Deenadayalan “Deena” Govender in taking fellow officers to visit politically connected convicted businessman Timothy “Timmy” Marimuthu, as well as raised questions about more than R3-million in cash deposits.

The allegations have now drawn the attention of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid). On Friday, 9 October 2026, investigators searched Govender’s residence and workplace, reportedly seizing several electronic devices.

Responding to Daily Maverick on Monday, 12 October, Ipid’s spokesperson said: “Ipid executed a search warrant at the premises of a Hawks official on Friday. Our investigations are ongoing.”

The investigation will need to establish how the various strands of evidence fit together.

The allegations against Govender

The commission’s evidence has raised three central questions: whether criminal interests infiltrated a police task team, whether police resources were used against a rival tow-truck operator, and whether Govender’s relationships with politically connected figures intersected with allegations of political interference in policing.

The first disturbing strand emerged on 12 August 2026, when Len John, Ipid’s deputy director for investigations in KwaZulu-Natal, testified about the Hawks cash-in-transit task team, headed by Govender. John said he believed criminals had infiltrated the team.

His testimony focused on a 2023 shootout in which five men were fatally wounded, including tow-truck operator Bevan Loftus. John told the commission there was a prima facie case that Govender had deployed the task team at the request of Clive Naicker, the alleged leader of a drug and tow-trucking gang, to kill Loftus, whom John described as the alleged leader of a rival gang.

A second line of inquiry concerns Govender’s relationship with Marimuthu, a convicted businessman whom Govender described as having “strong ties” to police and political figures.

Govender testified that his children were “very close” to Marimuthu’s grandchildren and that he was sometimes instructed to take senior police officers to Marimuthu’s home.

According to the Jali Commission of Inquiry into Correctional Services, Marimuthu was sentenced to an effective three years in prison in 1992 for dealing in 3,390 Mandrax tablets. His past conviction does not, in itself, establish wrongdoing in his subsequent dealings with police officials.

The third development emerged on 23 August, when Govender’s testimony brought sidelined Police Minister Senzo Mchunu into the picture. Govender alleged that he was being used as a pawn to discredit KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. His evidence raised questions about an alleged effort to pressure a witness into implicating Mkhwanazi.

Govender’s R3m cash trail

The financial evidence presented during Govender’s cross-examination on 31 August 2026 placed his cash dealings under intense scrutiny, with more than R3-million flowing into his accounts over 16 months and questions mounting about whether the money could be reconciled with his official income.

On 31 August 2022, Govender made 37 separate ATM deposits of R10,000 each — more than R300,000 within roughly an hour. He told the commission the cash had been given to him by his mother-in-law to help finance a property purchase.

Commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga dismissed the explanation as “nonsensical”, while Commission Advocate Sandile Khumalo, SC, suggested the transactions “smell” of money laundering.

The questions went beyond the single day’s deposits. Evidence leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson put the total cash flowing into Govender’s accounts between August 2022 and December 2023 at R3,050,574.

Govender testified that he handed cash, allegedly received as a loan from the late businessman Josh Chelin, to his accountant Kassie Shamal, who arranged for another person to transfer the money into his home-loan account.

Chaskalson challenged Govender to explain how he could have received that amount from legitimate sources when it was more than 100 times his monthly take-home salary of R26,000.

Justice Madlanga underscored the apparent mismatch, observing that Govender would not qualify for a loan exceeding R3-million on the basis of his police salary.

“The numbers just do not add up,” the chairperson said. DM